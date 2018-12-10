Royole to Showcase Its Game-Changing Flexible+ Platform at CES 2019

In addition to highlighting these categories, the company will be demonstrating, for the first time at CES, its groundbreaking fully flexible displays. The live demos will underline the virtually limitless possibilities for flexible electronics technologies, including a look at the world's first commercial smartphone with a flexible display, FlexPai, a first-of-its-kind flexible display integration with high-definition fashion wearables – including a top hat and shirt, and its RoWrite Smart Writing Pad, designed to accurately create, capture, store, and share all manner of real-time, conventionally written material on standard paper for digital application.

"Royole's Flexible+ technologies have squarely put us in a leadership position in today's ever-evolving consumer technology industry," stated Royole's Senior Director of Marketing, Michael Williams. "We are currently working with over 220 business partners worldwide to implement flexible displays and sensors in a variety of products that will reshape the world of consumer technologies. The total number of improved consumer experiences is restricted only by our imaginations, and that is the very essence of the Royole Flexible+ platform."

Flexible+ Platform

Royole's Flexible+ platform has forever changed the way humans interact with the world around them and the ways they view entertainment and information content. The company's next-gen flexible display and flexible sensor technologies can be easily integrated into a variety of products and applications, an astounding array of which will be demonstrated at CES 2019.

Flexible Display Technology

With curved displays currently the talk of the tech world, Royole has developed – and is mass producing – the next generation of fully flexible displays. Royole's patented flexible displays are thin, lightweight, and bendable, creating unique functionality and new applications. They feature high-resolution and high-color saturation for stunning image clarity and quality.

Royole's flexible displays are produced at the company's quasi-G6 mass production campus in Shenzhen, China, a 100% self-designed, R&D and manufacturing facility with a total investment of around $1.7B.

The company has accumulated scores of intellectual property rights and key technical experiences covering all aspects of display manufacturing including materials, processing, devices, circuits, electronic systems and module development. This enabled Royole to introduce the world's thinnest (0.01 mm) full-color flexible display in 2014.

FlexPai Smartphone

Royole officially launched the world's first commercial foldable smartphone with a flexible display, FlexPai, a combination of smartphone and tablet on October 31, 2018 in Beijing. Disrupting consumers' traditional concept of a smartphone, FlexPai can be used either folded or unfolded, giving it the portability of a smartphone plus the screen size of a high-definition tablet. FlexPai features Royole's independently developed and mass produced 2nd generation Cicada WingTM fully flexible displays. The device can be bent freely from 0 to 180 degrees and supports more than 200,000 bends. Moreover, FlexPai's screen cannot be cracked or easily scratched, ending the era of broken smartphone screens. When unfolded, FlexPai supports split-screen mode and multi-tasking; supports drag-and-drop across applications, enabling it to share features just as a computer does; automatically adjusts screen sizes; and provides enjoyable video-watching and gaming experiences.

FlexPai uses Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8-series flagship SoC, integrating their 7nm process SoC, the most powerful AI and upgradable to support 5G. Its camera set-up is made up of a 20-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 16-megapixel wide-angle lens, that can be used for both normal photo shooting or taking a selfie, thanks to the dual view camera mode. Fast-charging is powered by the company's own Ro-Charge technology, which delivers a speed increase of 40%.

Flexible Sensor Technology

Royole has also developed and mass produced flexible sensor technology that delivers high-precision, linearity, and sensitivity. The company is well known for its ability to provide customers with diverse products and solutions, fast turnaround time, short production cycles, large-volume production capabilities, and low costs. Royole sensors are fully compatible with flexible and traditional applications and deliver a bending radius of just 1~3mm that is operational even after 200,000 bends.

Royole will be a featured exhibitor at CES 2019. The company's expansive booth will be located in the Las Vegas Convention Center, South Hall 1, #21400. The event runs from January 8-11, 2019.

Availability

The developer model of FlexPai is available to order globally now at www.royole.com/flexpai. The consumer model is available to order to Chinese consumers. The RoWrite Smart Writing Pad comes with an elegant and functional textured cloth folio and is available at e-tail and retail locations nationwide.

About Royole Corporation

Founded by Stanford engineering graduates in 2012, Royole's mission is to improve the way people interact with and perceive their world. The company creates and manufactures next-generation human-machine interface technologies and products including advanced flexible displays, flexible sensors, and smart devices. Technology milestones include the world's thinnest full-color AMOLED flexible displays and flexible sensors (2014), the world's first foldable 3D mobile theater (2015), the world's first curved car dashboard based on flexible electronics (2016), the first smart writing pad, RoWrite, based on flexible sensors (2017), the volume production of Royole's quasi-G6 mass production campus for fully flexible displays (2018), and the world's first commercial foldable smartphone with a fully flexible display, FlexPai (2018).

Royole has received numerous global awards for its technological innovations and fast growth. Holding over 2000 IPs, it provides IP licenses, services, mass production, and solutions for flexible electronics applications with its novel "Flexible+" platform. Royole, backed by leaders in global finance, has begun producing fully flexible displays in volume from its 4.5-million-square-feet quasi-G6 mass production campus in Shenzhen, China with a total investment of $1.7B. Royole has offices in Fremont, CA, Breda, The Netherlands, London, England, Hong Kong, and Shenzhen, China. For more information, please visit: www.royole.com.

