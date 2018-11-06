RoySmart - the Ultimate Travel Backpack for Digital Lifestyles Launches on Indiegogo Today

HONG KONG, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The team of midhightial announced the Indiegogo launch of their clever new backpack - RoySmart. It comes with cut-resistant, super Anti-Theft and versatile with built-in 15600mAh rechargeable PD battery module. RoySmart provides power for mobile devices, fast charging, security and versatility for work, study, travel and daily use.

It powers phones, tablets, laptops, handheld games and more. It features an advanced fast charging technology that meets both the QC 3.0 standard and Power Delivery standard to charge devices just in a few minutes. The power module has a massive 45W output, two USB ports and one Type-C port for input and output. The battery module also includes a totally unique, color-changing indicator light that shows the remaining power at a glance while giving the backpack an ultra-modern look that stands out from the crowd.

"Our first backpack with mobile device charging was a huge success, but we knew we could continually evolve and improve. RoySmart, our next-generation backpack improves on charging speed, power capacity and most of all, security. We included six levels of added anti-theft features that give users the confidence and convenience to travel safely with all their valuable mobile devices," says Andy Xu, the founder of RoySmart.

RoySmart is the only backpack with six-levels of anti-theft protection including TSA Lock, Side Wire Lock, Cut-Resistant Fabric, Secret Pockets and Hidden YKK zipper along with a built-in Bluetooth finder function that connects to a smartphone, so users can always locate the backpack. With RoySmart, security and peace of mind make travel convenient and less stressful.

Although compact and lightweight for daily commuting and use, RoySmart has a capacity of up to 30L, in 5 separate storage compartments and two packing cubes to keep items organized with easy access for trips of up to 3 days or more.

RoySmart comes with both Lite and Pro versions, starting today, RoySmart is available for pre-sale to the public with special pricing for Indiegogo backers HERE.

Media Contact: hello@roysmart.com

