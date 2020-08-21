­­Rozetta Corporation Selects Vuzix Smart Glasses for Its e-Sense Productivity and COVID-19 Solution and for Hospital Healthcare Study

e-Sense, now available for purchase or rent, is a collaborative effort between Rozetta and Tobishima Corporation, a global construction firm. e-Sense uses Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses to provide automatic simultaneous interpretation, remote communications and support and the recording of voice, text, images and video. Japanese, English, and Vietnamese translation will be initially supported with other languages to be added over time.

e-Sense was developed for the purpose of improving the productivity and safety of construction sites through automatic interpretation and the use of big data in a multifunctional hands-free system. e-Sense makes it possible to record, investigate, and take countermeasures in the case of accidents, record the techniques of the best engineers and accumulate instruction content not only at the site but also remotely. e-Sense also serves as a COVID-19 risk mitigation tool by making it possible to reduce the movement of people, avoid crowding and limit close contact. e-Sense, initially being deployed at Tobishima's construction sites, will not be limited to the construction industry, but will be expanded to other industries, such as manufacturing, security, nursing care and aviation, that can take advantage of its hands-free operation and data accumulation.

Separately, Rozetta announced the commencement of a collaborative research effort with St. Luke's International Hospital in Tokyo using its T-4PO Medicare product along with Vuzix Blade® Smart Glasses. T-4PO Medicare is a translation service solution that supports the processing and treatment of foreign patients.

The number of foreign patients visiting medical institutions is increasing against the backdrop of an increase in the number of foreign tourists visiting Japan and foreign residents. For this reason, the establishment of a system for accepting foreign patients has become an issue at medical institutions. One challenge is having the medical staff and foreign patients communicate smoothly without language problems. In the study, the practicability of medical treatment using an automatic translation system in various situations in a hospital will be analyzed. The Vuzix Blade will serve to display translated communications from the patient to the medical provider.

"Vuzix Smart Glasses are a natural solution for hands-free language translation, and we are delighted to have an established translation solution provider such as Rozetta using them for two different applications that could each ultimately represent broad usage opportunities for us within their respective market verticals," said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 166 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2020 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

