RPA Leaders Kryon and Everest Group Meet Online to Discuss Automation in the New Normal

NEW YORK, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kryon®, the leading full-cycle automation solution provider known for its customer-centric approach to robotic process automation (RPA) and process discovery, today announces a webinar featuring research firm Everest Group. The discussion entitled "The Critical Role of Automation in Today's New Normal" is a part of Kryon's ongoing "Conversations with Kryon" series. This interactive Q&A session will include case studies and research findings and will be aired on April 29, 2020 at 11:00AM EDT on BrightTalk.

As businesses come to grips with the impact of the pandemic, this discussion will shed some light on the different roles, challenges, and solutions of automation in a world where humans and bots are most efficient when they work together. Moderated by Kryon CMO Julie Shafiki, it will feature Everest Group Executive Vice President Sarah Burnett, Everest Group Practice Director Amardeep Modi and Kryon Corporate Intelligence Lead Vita Zlotova.

"Decision makers need first-hand insights and real-world data to understand how RPA can present solutions to many of the new challenges they face. While automation has been a powerful tool for quite some time, many are just becoming aware of its importance due to COVID-19 and they need resources," said Julie Shafiki, CMO of Kryon. "This webinar will expose automation cost, accuracy, and efficiency benefits and include a few interesting case studies to demonstrate concrete problems and their solutions."

As a result of Coronavirus pandemic, enterprises face novel challenges that demand fundamental changes to company strategy, business operations and internal roadmaps. Talking points will include:

The economic impact of Coronavirus and how it differs between industries, giving viewers an understanding of which industries may need automation more than others.

How Everest Group is advising its clients to leverage RPA's strengths to not only weather the economic storm, but to grow from it.

How Kryon customers are using RPA and how their experience can help you on your RPA journey.

How companies and executives can educate themselves to be at the forefront of cutting-edge automation.

