RPM Media Recognized at #2,567 in the 2020 Inc. 5000 List

The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Chapin opened RPM Media in 2007. "Initially, I was a one-man show," said Jim. "But as time went by & my client base grew, I realized that I had to grow as well." Today, RPM Media is a full-service agency, with a Media Buying Department, a Creative/Production Department which includes in-house Copywriting, Graphics, Video, & Audio, and a Digital Marketing Department.

While honored by inclusion in the Inc. 5000 list at #2567, Chapin remains humble and driven to continue the growth of the agency & his team in the future. "Our motto is 'Work Hard & Be Nice.' We are on the journey with our clients, and we are going to advise them and guide them along the way, and we care. That's easy to say, but I have skin in the game, this is our company, and if our client fails, we fail."

About RPM Media

Based in Wake Forest, North Carolina, RPM Media is a full-service advertising agency, providing Strategy, Media Planning, Digital, Creative, & Production for Franchises and multi-location businesses across the country. www.rpm-media.net

Methodology

The 2020 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2016 and 2019. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2016. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2016 is $100,000; the minimum for 2019 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States.

