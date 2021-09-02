RPM Welcomes Rick Grubb, Chief Information Officer

Reporting directly to RPM's CEO, Sergio Gutierrez, Grubb will sit on the executive leadership team and work closely with the team to identify short- and long-range strategic opportunities and implement agile methodologies. "I am really excited to become part of the RPM team and apply my experiences to help lead the company's digital evolution," said Grubb.

Grubb has proven success, blending technical expertise and a keen business sense with visionary leadership to drive cultural and digital transformation. Before joining RPM, he was at General Electric since 2011, moving from principal architect in CRM to IT leader in Sales and Marketing to senior director of Software Engineering for GE Healthcare and then for GE Aviation.

"Rick's experience applied to logistics will be powerful and will add components to enhance our service offerings and create an authentic differentiator to better support our employees and customers. Our commitment to full transparency and digitalization paired with his innovative approach, will allow us to achieve a state-of-the-art efficiency model. I'm excited to have Rick on our team," says CEO Sergio Gutierrez.

ABOUT RPM

RPM is one of the fastest-growing logistics companies in the world, specializing in Freight and Finished Vehicle transportation, delivering thousands of units per month. Our core competency is addressing our customer's shipping needs by matching available trucking capacity and meticulously facilitating every transport tender with the very best tech-enabled logistics execution.

We understand that our company's strength comes from our team of dedicated individuals who work better together, embrace change, who are tenacious, persistent, measured, disciplined, loyal, and value trust earned when the job is complete.

RPM has made Inc. Magazine's annual Inc. 5000 list eight straight years and made their Inc. 5000 Regionals: Midwest in 2020 and 2021. Some other accolades include being named by Food Logistics as a Top Green Provider, Great Places to Work®-certified, Crain's Top 200 Private Companies, Named by Transport Topics as a Top 50 Freight Broker three consecutive years in a row, awarded the honor of Entrepreneur Magazine's Top Company Cultures in 2018, Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces in 2017, "Cool Places to Work in Michigan" by Crain's Detroit Business in 2015, 2016, and 2017. We have also received Entrepreneur Magazine's 360 award in 2016 and 2018.

