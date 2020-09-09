RPS Composites Adds RTP-1 Tank Fabrication to its Capabilities via Acquisition

MAHONE BAY, NS, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - RPS Composites, a leading manufacturer of FRP and dual laminate piping systems, has acquired the assets of Fabricated Plastics Ltd., of Maple, Ontario, Canada. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

With a lineage that dates back to 1962, Fabricated Plastics has provided design, engineering and manufacturing expertise to FRP and dual laminate tank, piping, and equipment customers around the world. FPL vessels and tanks service the pulp and paper, mining, chemical processing, semiconductor, food & drug, and metal treating & electroplating industries.

"We are very pleased to welcome the Fabricated Plastics team," said Jeff Fraser, CEO of RPS Composites, Inc. "Their commitment to safety and product quality aligns with our RPS values, and, the product lines that include ASME RTP-1 certified tanks and vessels, are an excellent strategic fit for RPS. We are excited by what this expanded capacity means for our current and future customers."

The company will operate under the RPS Composites group as RPS Composites Ontario Inc.

Armen Seropian, Engineering Manager at the former Fabricated Plastics plant says, "Our team is happy to be part of the RPS team and we look forward to serving all our customers with the same level of quality and service they have come to expect".

The company name, Fabricated Plastics, and website, fabricatedplastics.com, will be retained by owner, NOV.

RPS Composites (RPSComposites.com) operates FRP and dual laminate piping systems manufacturing, inspection, distribution, and service centers near Birmingham Alabama, Mobile Alabama, Washington DC, Baton Rouge Louisiana, Lafayette Louisiana, Halifax Nova Scotia, Columbus Ohio, Pittsburgh Pennsylvania, Houston Texas, and Salt Lake City Utah.

SOURCE RPS Composites Inc