RPX Corporation Completes Transaction with Realtime Data

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RPX Corporation, the leading provider of patent risk and discovery management solutions, today announced that it has completed a patent licensing agreement with Realtime Data LLC. Over the past 10 years, Realtime has sued more than 100 companies for allegedly infringing patents it owns relating to data compression or accelerated loading at system boot in operating systems.

Under the terms of the agreement, RPX received licensing rights to nearly 60 US patents and foreign equivalents owned by Realtime Data and its subsidiary Realtime Adaptive Streaming LLC for an undisclosed sum. Existing disputes involving participants in this syndicated transaction will be resolved. Additional terms were not disclosed.

"RPX continues to solve the patent industry's largest problems by bringing efficiency, rationality, and transparency to licensing negotiations," said Marty Roberts, Chief Executive Officer and President of RPX. "The entire industry benefits when licensing negotiations can take place outside of protracted and costly litigation."

ABOUT RPX



RPX Corporation is the leading provider of patent risk and discovery management solutions. Since its founding in 2008, RPX has introduced efficiency to the patent market by providing a rational alternative to litigation. The San Francisco-based company's pioneering approach combines principal capital, deep patent expertise, and client contributions to generate enhanced patent buying power. By acquiring patents and patent rights, RPX helps to mitigate and manage patent risk for its growing client network.

As of June 30, 2018, RPX had invested over $2.4 billion to acquire more than 40,000 US and international patent assets and rights on behalf of approximately 320 clients in eight key sectors: automotive, consumer electronics and PCs, E-commerce and software, financial services, media content and distribution, mobile communications and devices, networking, and semiconductors.

RPX subsidiary Inventus is a leading international discovery management provider focused on reducing the costs and risks associated with the discovery process through the effective use of technology solutions. Inventus has been providing litigation support services to corporate legal departments, law firms and government agencies since 1991.

Media Contact:



Jen Costa



RPX Corporation



+1.415.852.3180



media@rpxcorp.com

SOURCE RPX Corporation

Related Links

http://www.rpxcorp.com

