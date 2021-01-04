RREAF Holdings Announces Successful Completion Of Sun Belt 12 Portfolio Acquisition Oversubscribed Despite COVID Pandemic

DALLAS, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RREAF Holdings LLC, a private real estate investment and development firm based in Dallas, Texas today announced the successful completion of a large portfolio acquisition. The portfolio includes 12 multifamily communities in the sunbelt region totaling 3,662 units. The transaction was oversubscribed by institutional and retail investors, exhibiting a strong demand for the asset category in the South and Southeast USA despite the economic impact from the global COVID pandemic.

Already owner and operator of more than 40 multifamily communities in the region, as well as several hotels in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and Texas, the new acquisition substantially increases RREAF's multifamily asset count. The sector remains the most resilient category in commercial real estate, according to a recent analysis from the National Multifamily Housing Council.

"We were humbled to see the strong demand from both the institutional community and our growing retail base. Many of the investors are second, or even third time investors with the firm and we are grateful for their continued confidence in us," said Kip Sowden, RREAF's chief executive officer.

"RREAF is strategically positioned to continue investing in workforce housing across the USA, and we plan to make more acquisitions in 2021," said Doug McKnight, partner and COO at RREAF Holdings.

The multiple closings occurred during the months of November and December, and RREAF will shortly begin improving the properties with millions of dollars slated for capital improvement in the coming years across all of the properties.

RREAF Residential, a wholly owned subsidiary of RREAF Holdings, will be the exclusive property manger for all 12 multifamily communities. RREAF Residential provides marketing, maintenance, leasing, and other resident services for dozens of properties around the country.

####

About RREAF Holdings LLC

RREAF Holdings LLC ("RREAF") is a privately-held, vertically integrated commercial real estate company based in Dallas, Texas, with roots that go back nearly 35 years in the industry. RREAF focuses its portfolio of commercial real estate projects and development under three platforms aimed primarily at catering to the middle-America workforce community: programmatic value-add multifamily acquisition, opportunistic hospitality and resort redevelopment, and core ground-up development. RREAF employs over 250 people, mostly across the South and Southeastern U.S., handling a wide range of Commercial Real Estate investment matters from in-house underwriting/due diligence, capital markets, acquisition, asset management, property management, construction management, project development, accounting, and legal support. RREAF, along with its debt and equity alliances, has built a diversified portfolio in its core competencies in excess of $1.5 Billion and more than 12,000 units over the past five years and expects to continue expanding these platforms. RREAF's Mission is to enhance the lives of its investors, partners, property residents and guests by providing outstanding service, excellence, and expertise, with Integrity, Vision, Values, and Purpose. For more information, please visit www.RREAF.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than those that are purely historical are forward- looking statements. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "plan," and similar expressions also identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to the intended use of the proceeds from the subject offerings, the plan of sale of the securities, and the proposed equity and debt financings anticipated in the subject transactions.

Because these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, there are important factors that could cause the investment's actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on information as of the date of this release. The company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied therein will not be realized.

THIS PRESS RELEASE SHALL NOT CONSTITUTE OR BE CONSTRUED AS AN OFFER OR SOLICITATION FOR THE SALE OF ANY SECURITY. INTERESTED PARTIES ARE DIRECTED TO THE COMPANY'S WEBSITE, AND SPECIFICALLY TO THE PAGES DEDICATED TO THE SUBJECT TRANSACTION, FOR MORE INFORMATION. THE OFFER OF SALE FOR THE SUBJECT SECURITIES IS AND WILL BE MADE ONLY THROUGH THOSE PAGES OF AND THE OFFERING DOCUMENTS PROVIDED ON THE COMPANY'S WEBSITE.

SOURCE RREAF Holdings LLC

Related Links

https://rreaf.com/

