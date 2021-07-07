Rritual Superfoods Appoints Tinuiti Digital Agency to Maximize Brand Awareness

Tinuiti's Proprietary Ad Tech to Drive Traction for Rritual Products Through an

Integrated eCommerce Brand Building Program

VANCOUVER, BC, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Rritual Superfoods Inc. ("Rritual" or the "Company") (CSE: RSF) (FSE: 0RW) (OTCQB: RRSFF) is pleased to announce that the Company has appointed Tinuiti as its Digital Advertising Agency.

The prioritization of e-commerce is central to Rritual's growth strategy. Tinuiti provides expertise with their proprietary technology, resulting in a trail blazing and highly responsive approach to building the Rritual brand and making the most efficient use of resources directed at sales results.

Tinuiti will be responsible for coordinating search engine marketing, managing purchase of AdWords, remarketing, conversion rate optimization, paid social media, and media advertising. Tinuiti will be instrumental in lowering Rritual's acquisition cost per customer and will also strategically work to grow the Company's subscriber base thereby increasing recurring revenues.

"Rritual is excited to be working with Tinuiti, the largest independent performance marketing firm across Amazon, Google and Facebook," said Rritual CEO and Director, Mr. David Kerbel. "We anticipate substantial growth with our omni-channel e-Commerce strategy, and know that Rritual will benefit greatly from Tinuiti's proprietary technology and experience, allowing us to expand our reach rapidly and most importantly grow Rritual's revenue."

The strategies being deployed are designed to accelerate growth for Rritual products on all eCommerce platforms including the Company's own direct to consumer shop, Amazon.com, Riteaid.com, Kroger owned Vitacost.com,TheGoodTrends.com, and will give a lift to new listings that Rritual obtains going forward on major health and wellness platforms.

Rritual product offerings are all USDA-certified organic and are a caffeine-free option that can be mixed with other beverages or enjoyed by itself. Rritual's proprietary Immune-Synergy Six Mushroom Blend is the only functional health product on the market that contains a daily prebiotic blend which nourishes a healthy gut microbiome and facilitates balanced digestive function.

About Tinuiti

Tinuiti is the largest independent performance marketing firm across Google, Facebook and Amazon, with over $2 billion in digital media under management and 700 employees. With expert knowledge in search, social, Amazon & marketplaces, mobile apps, CRM & email marketing and more, Tinuiti understands success requires both strategy and channel specialization. Each solution is delivered leveraging Tinuiti's performance planning framework, GAMMA, and enabled by a proprietary suite of marketing intelligence and media activation technology – Mobius. For more information visit http://www.tinuiti.com.

About Rritual

Rritual is a fast-growing functional superfood company that creates natural wellness products which support a holistic approach to a healthy lifestyle. The company is poised to dominate a segment where demand and sales are growing exponentially. Under the executive leadership with over 100 years of CPG pedigree, Rritual has launched distribution to major retailers and is positioning itself as a leader in the functional health and wellness industry as a superfood platform. Rritual markets organic wellness products in the United States through initial retail rollout which includes over 10,000 points of sale and through www.rritual.com.

Functional Foods Market

According to Grandview Research*, it is estimated that the global functional food market is projected to reach $275 billion by 2025, growing at 7.9% each year with consumers putting more emphasis on health and wellness.



