Rritual Superfoods Pioneers Plant-Based Collagen Boosters to Create "Beauty from Within"

In the fall of 2021, Rritual will be introducing two new superfood latte powder mixes to promote skin-deep beauty and to boost energy & cognitive performance.* Rritual's plant-based formulation, deploying Tremella, allows the skin to retain moisture and enhance collagen fibers to keep skin healthy and supple – beauty from within.

NEW Superfood "Remodel" Latte Blend Highlights:

Flavor – Blushing Rose Chai

Product Description - A hot mushroom latte powder mix formulated with tremella, or snow mushroom extract, reishi and an array of botanicals and berries known to promote healthy and hydrated skin, nails, and hair*

Key Active Ingredient - Tremella fuciformis fruiting body extract 1200 mg, an antioxidant-rich mushroom known to help maintain levels collagen which helps to keep skin hydrated, toned and youthful*

"At Rritual we are driven to create innovative plant-based health solutions that are not only pure and effective, but can easily fit into people's lifestyle and routines," says Stacey Gilllespie, Rritual's Chief Innovation Officer. "We are excited to develop and deliver a high potency of tremella mushroom with other skin-quenching botanicals and superfoods to create a plant-based beauty latte solution and without the need for animal-derived collagen or dairy products. Not only is this a more sustainable and animal-friendly option, but it also works to promote hydrated, toned and youthful looking skin."

Rritual Latte powders are caffeine-free, low in sugar, and delicious prepared as a nourishing ritual beverage you and your body will love.

Rritual product offerings are all USDA-certified organic and are a caffeine-free option that can be mixed with other beverages or enjoyed by itself. Rritual's proprietary Immune-Synergy Six Mushroom Blend is the only functional health product on the market that contains a daily prebiotic blend which nourishes a healthy gut microbiome and facilitates balanced digestive function.

About Rritual

Rritual is a fast-growing functional superfood company that creates natural wellness products which support a holistic approach to a healthy lifestyle. The company is poised to dominate a segment where demand and sales are growing exponentially. Under the executive leadership with over 100 years of CPG pedigree, Rritual has launched distribution to major retailers and is positioning itself as a leader in the functional health and wellness industry as a superfood platform. Rritual markets organic wellness products in the United States through initial retail rollout which includes over 10,000 points of sale and through www.rritual.com.

Functional Foods Market

According to Grandview Research*, it is estimated that the global functional food market is projected to reach $275 billion by 2025, growing at 7.9% each year with consumers putting more emphasis on health and wellness.



*https://www.grandviewresearch.com/press-release/global-functional-foods-market



Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements") that relate to Rritual's current expectations and views of future events. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result", "are expected to", "expects", "will continue", "is anticipated", "anticipates", "believes", "estimated", "intends", "plans", "forecast", "projection", "strategy", "objective" and "outlook") are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. In particular and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the Company's plans to leverage third party manufacturing and logistics, the Company's broader retail distribution plans and the Company's other plans, focus and objectives.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Rritual's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact and progression of the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors set forth under "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the final long form prospectus of the Company dated February 26, 2021 and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Rritual undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Rritual to predict all of them or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

