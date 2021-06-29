Rritual Superfoods to Launch Product Line in CVS Stores - Nationwide

"This phase one placement at CVS, the largest drugstore chain in the USA, 1 is a significant milestone for Rritual's national retail rollout. In terms of the Rritual brand, placement with CVS further establishes confidence in our products and escalating demand for this category with consumers," said Mr. David Kerbel, Rritual Superfoods CEO. "Rritual's placement in CVS is doubly significant because our products have been chosen for CVS's new HealthHUB locations, which aims to transform the 'consumer health experience' with education and personalized service from CVS trained professionals at the community level."

In 2020, CVS opened 650 HealthHUB locations, and it plans to have 1,500 locations open by the end of 2021. CVS HealthHUB locations offer online streams of wellness and nutrition content from its community rooms in place of in-person classes, and care concierges pivoted to focus on reaching out to patients telephonically.

CVS will carry Rritual's full individual product line, including:

Chaga IMMUNE with adaptogens Eleuthero Root and Astragalus to support healthy immune function and well-being all year round.

with adaptogens Eleuthero Root and Astragalus to support healthy immune function and well-being all year round. Lion's Mane FOCUS with adaptogens Rhodiola Rosea Root and Bacopa to support brain health and cognitive function.

with adaptogens Rhodiola Rosea Root and Bacopa to support brain health and cognitive function. Reishi RELAX with adaptogen Ashwagandha and cacao to help the body adapt to stress.

Rritual will work with CVS to develop an in-store education program for CVS trained professionals to best serve CVS consumers on their "path to better health."

Rritual has scaled its production to meet growing demand, with a strategic sales and marketing focus aimed at major retailers across the USA in 2021. As previously noted, Rritual's retail strategy is disruptive, the Company is aiming at national retailers rather than regional rollouts to gain market share and establish category defining leadership.

Rritual product offerings are all USDA-certified organic and are a caffeine-free option that can be mixed with other beverages or enjoyed by itself. Rritual's proprietary Immune-Synergy Six Mushroom Blend is the only functional health product on the market that contains a daily prebiotic blend which nourishes a healthy gut microbiome and facilitates balanced digestive function.

About CVS and HealthHUB

CVS is a health care innovation company with a simple and clear purpose: Helping people on their path to better health. CVS is united around a common goal of becoming the most consumer-centric health company. CVS is evolving based on changing consumer needs and meeting people where they are, whether that's in the community at one of our nearly 10,000 local touchpoints, in the home, or in the palm of their hand.

HealthHUB locations offer a broader range of health care services, new product categories, digital and on-demand health tools, trusted advice and personalized care. With the new format more than 20% of the store is now dedicated to health services. HealthHUB teams are improving care for patients managing chronic conditions, with a focus on recommending next best clinical actions and driving medical costs savings. The HealthHUB store format also includes a variety of pathways to nutritional health with one-on-one and group counseling delivered by an in-store dietitian, as well as access to weight loss programs.

The design of the HealthHUB also includes community spaces and digitally enabled offerings. Wellness rooms are available for CVS professionals and community partners to host group events, including health classes, nutritional seminars and benefits education.

About Rritual

Rritual is a fast-growing functional superfood company that creates natural wellness products which support a holistic approach to a healthy lifestyle. The company is poised to dominate a segment where demand and sales are growing exponentially. Under the executive leadership with over 100 years of CPG pedigree, Rritual has launched distribution to major retailers and is positioning itself to lead and define functional health and wellness industry as a superfood platform. Rritual markets organic wellness products in the United States through initial retail rollout which includes over 10,000 points of sale and through www.rritual.com.

Functional Foods Market

According to Grandview Research*, it is estimated that the global functional food market is projected to reach $275 billion by 2025, growing at 7.9% each year with consumers putting more emphasis on health and wellness.



*https://www.grandviewresearch.com/press-release/global-functional-foods-market



