LOS ANGELES, Dec. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The PUBG MOBILE STAR CHALLENGE 2018 Global Finals (PMSC 2018 Global Finals) tournaments hosted by Tencent Games and PUBG Corporation (PUBG Corp.) ended on December 1st, with more than 60 million online viewers and nearly 5,000 attendees onsite. PMSC 2018 Global Finals also announced that RRQ Athena team is the winner of the global event. The winning team that battled their way from Thailand to the finals earned the top cash prize. The CPT team from China came in second place and LH. Douyu, also from China, earned third place honors. The teams came from several regions, including Europe, Asia, North America, South America, Japan/Korea and China to compete for bragging rights and global exposure. For HD photos from the final day of the PMSC Global Finals, click here, and for video, click here.

RRQ Athena Are Champions of The PUBG Mobile Star Challenge 2018 Global Finals RRQ Athena Are Champions of The PUBG Mobile Star Challenge 2018 Global Finals

"After all of the anticipation and attention from everyone in the gaming world, we finally have a champion for the PMSC 2018 Global Finals," said Vincent Wang, General Manager of Global Publishing Center, Tencent. "Congratulations goes out to RRQ Athena who played some amazing matches over the three-day international tournament that showcased our game's playability and action. This event caps an amazing year for PUBG MOBILE with industry award wins, cross promotions, and the PMSC 2018 Global Finals. Next year promises to build upon this success as our game continues to take over."

Sponsored by Samsung Galaxy Note9, PMSC 2018 Global Finals ended the year strong with its intensive competition. With powerful, all-day battery and 6.4 inch Super AMOLED Infinity Display, the Note9 was the most ideal smartphone for PMSC. It also provided the best gaming experience with high performance, a terabyte of space with 512GB storage and water-carbon cooling system.

PUBG MOBILE also announced today a cross-branding partnership with Capcom's game Resident Evil 2. Rick Li, head of PUBG MOBILE developing team at Tencent Games Lightspeed Quantum Studio, teamed up with PUBG Corp. Mobile KR Publishing Director, Rafael Lim, and Capcom Resident Evil 2's Producer Tsuyoshi Kanda to jointly announce the partnership between PUBG MOBILE and Resident Evil 2.

Launching in January 2019, Resident Evil 2 will be available on multiple platforms, and is the latest work of the Resident Evil Series. The masterpiece survival horror game which has gained support from the passionate fan base across the globe, is now getting a rebirth as Resident Evil 2. From the game system to the graphics and settings, all the parts have been polished and recrafted to perform as a contemporary 2019 game. The game welcomes new comers of course, but more importantly, it is also waiting for those who are familiar with the original version to come back. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CPdTx-DNQQc.

"We're thrilled to enter this partnership with Capcom and their iconic Resident Evil game, and look forward to an exciting collaboration that will delight fans of both franchises. It will present a combination of the world's most popular mobile game and a video game masterpiece that will be well worth the wait," continued Vincent Wang.

Brendan Greene, Creative Director, PUBG Corporation was also in attendance on the final day of the PMSC Global Finals. "PUBG MOBILE has come so far over the past year and the level of passion for the game on mobile has truly blown me away!" said Greene. "As you just saw, there are even bigger things coming. I can't wait to see the incredible Capcom and Resident Evil partnership come to fruition in game. And big thanks to the Tencent team for helping make this a reality."

PUBG MOBILE has enjoyed unprecedented success since its launch; it reached more than 100 million registered users in just four months, excluding China. In the spring of 2018, it reached the top of the gaming charts in 105 countries and regions within only a week. PUBG MOBILE has exceeded 30 million daily active users and 200 million downloads in 8 months. According to App Annie, PUBG MOBILE has the second highest monthly active user count among all mobile games in Q3 2018 (excluding China).

Click here to watch the introduction video of PMSC 2018 Global Finals and learn more about the event: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=78IzPPyg6Qc. For more information, please visit the official PUBG MOBILE accounts on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

About PUBG MOBILE

PUBG MOBILE is based on PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS (PUBG), the original PC and Xbox One phenomenon that took the world of interactive entertainment by storm in 2017. Players must locate and scavenge their own weapons, vehicles and supplies, and defeat every player in a visually and tactically rich battleground that forces players into a shrinking play zone. For more information, please visit the official PUBG MOBILE accounts on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

About Resident Evil 2

The Resident Evil franchise features survival horror games in which players utilize a variety of weapons and other items to escape terrifying situations. Cumulative sales of the games in the series now total 85 million units* since the first title debuted in 1996. More than 20 years later, support from the passionate fan base across the globe even today makes it Capcom's flagship game series. With the new Resident Evil 2, Capcom is taking the fourth best-selling game in the series' history, with cumulative sales of 4.96 million units, and creating it anew. *As of September 30, 2018

Title: Resident Evil 2

Genre: Survival horror

Platforms: PlayStation®4 system, Xbox One, PC

Release Date: January 2019

Official Site: http://www.residentevil2.com/

*Microsoft and Xbox One are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Microsoft Corporation in the United States and/or other countries.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Francesco Onorato, IDPR for PUBG MOBILE

205941@email4pr.com; 949.777.2481

Zeenat Salimi, Viral Nation for PUBG MOBILE

205941@email4pr.com; 888.278.4567 ext. 719

SOURCE PUBG MOBILE

Related Links

https://www.pubgmobile.com

