RRS Medical Expands its Secure PHI Transfer Reach with a Strategic Acquisition

MEDIA, Pa., April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 5, 2020, RRS Medical announced the acquisition of Quest Health Information Management Solutions, a St. Louis-based healthcare information management company. This acquisition combines extensive industry knowledge and innovative technology solutions to deliver a higher level of secure, protected health information (PHI) transfer solutions for healthcare providers and the patients they serve. Marv Whitney and Chad Gray, the Co-Founders of Quest, will continue to work with the Company to support a smooth transition.

"Since 2009, Quest has been a fierce advocate of patients in securing their right to their health information," said Zachary Perry, RRS Medical CEO. "The Quest platform was a natural fit to extend the RRS Medical footprint, and we will make additional investments to enhance technology platforms and expand our support services to meet the growing needs of our clients."

The secure, reliable, and efficient management of PHI transfer services remains an essential challenge for healthcare providers across the country. Given the increasing complexity of regulations that impact the movement of PHI and a renewed focus on the security of data, this challenge is more apparent than ever, making this a timely acquisition.

Craig Jones, a Director on the Board of RRS Medical, added, "This is a major milestone for our Company that brings additional critical mass. With improved technology, security, sales, and marketing, we are well-positioned for future growth."

About RRS Medical: RRS Medical is a suburban Philadelphia based company founded in 1994 to provide protected health information transfer solutions to hospitals and medical groups. The Company securely manages the transfer of health information on behalf of healthcare providers to both patients and third parties who have requested those records. Over the past 23 years, RRS has grown from a locally focused operation to an established, nationwide solutions provider.

