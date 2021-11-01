RS7MT® Product Line from Rancho® Offers Upgraded Performance for Jeeps, Other Trucks and SUVs Expanded Line Delivers Better On- and Off-Road Driving, Better Handling to Enthusiasts; Visit the Product Display at SEMA 2021, Central Hall, Booth 22743

"Any truck or SUV driver that is looking for a suspension performance upgrade for their vehicle needs to check out the RS7MT to tackle both on- and off-road trails with precision handling and performance," said Michael Sype, brand manager, Rancho. "We're very excited to be able to feature these shocks at SEMA this year and announce our expanded product offering to more trucks and SUVs."

Designed by a global team of engineers, the RS7MT is manufactured at Tenneco's Gliwice, Poland, facility and is now available for select Jeep applications and select ¾-ton and ½-ton Chevrolet, Ford and Toyota trucks. Each RS7MT shock also comes with Rancho's Limited Lifetime Warranty and Performance Guarantee.

About Tenneco

Tenneco is one of the world's leading designers, manufacturers and marketers of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers, with full year 2020 revenues of $15.4 billion and approximately 73,000 team members working at more than 270 sites worldwide. Through our four business groups, Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air and Powertrain, Tenneco is driving advancements in global mobility by delivering technology solutions for diversified global markets, including light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport and the aftermarket.

