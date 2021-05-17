RSA Conference 2021 Announces Excellence in the Field of Mathematics Award

BEDFORD, Mass., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RSA® Conference , the world's leading information security conferences and expositions, today announced that Professor David Pointcheval is the recipient of its annual award for Excellence in the Field of Mathematics. Each year RSA Conference recognizes an individual for their noteworthy work in cryptography and mathematics. Recipients of the Excellence in the Field of Mathematics Award have dedicated their careers to furthering the advancements of cryptography and mathematics in the world of cybersecurity.

"It's a great honor for me to receive the RSA Conference 2021 Excellence in the Field of Mathematics Award," said Pointcheval. "But I also see it as the recognition of all the successful collaborations I had with students and colleagues."

Pointcheval is a professor and head of the computer science department at ENS, Paris, and a senior researcher at CNRS, France. He has been leading research projects and publishing in cryptography for more than 25 years, with a special focus in the area of designing and analyzing practical public-key-based protocols. He has contributed to proof techniques that proves practical protocols are actually secure, and not just assumed to be secure. This ultimately lays a secure foundation and reduces risk for organizations built on top of cryptographic protocols, systems, and tools.

"Professor Pointcheval has made countless contributions to the world of cryptography that will continue to impact the industry for generations to come," said Linda Gray Martin, Vice President, RSA Conference. "He's an inspiration to those in the field, the entire cybersecurity community, and countless students from his decades-long teaching and research career. We are thrilled to name him the recipient of this year's Excellence in the Field of Mathematics award!"

