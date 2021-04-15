RSA Conference Announces Finalists for RSAC Innovation Sandbox Contest 2021

BEDFORD, Mass., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RSA Conference, the world's leading information security conferences and expositions, today announced the 10 finalists for its 16th annual RSAC Innovation Sandbox Contest. The competition, which will take place virtually for the first time at RSA Conference 2021, calls on the most promising young companies in cybersecurity to showcase their game-changing technologies to a panel of judges. Since the start of the contest, the top 10 finalists have collectively seen over 50 acquisitions and $8.2 billion in funding. Past winners include Imperva, Phantom, Axonius, and most recently, SECURITI.ai.

On Wednesday, May 19, the finalists will present a three-minute pitch followed by a question-and-answer round as they compete for the title of "Most Innovative Startup." The renowned panel of expert judges includes Dorit Dor, VP Products, Check Point Software Technologies; Niloo Howe, Principal and Founder, Razi Ventures; Paul Kocher, Security Researcher and Entrepreneur; Shlomo Kramer, Co-founder and CEO, Cato Networks; and Christopher Young, Executive Vice President, Microsoft. Hugh Thompson, Program Committee Chair of RSA Conference, will return to host the contest.

"As the cybersecurity landscape continues to evolve, we need to invest in smart and talented people focused on the solutions of tomorrow, which is why I look forward to hearing from this impressive group of finalists," said Christopher Young, Executive Vice President, Microsoft. "Seeing the security innovation that has come from the startup world and the RSAC Innovation Sandbox Contest, in particular, makes me even more optimistic about our collective ability to combat new and increasingly sophisticated threats in the future."

The finalists (in alphabetical order) are:

Abnormal Security

Abnormal Security is a cloud-native email security platform that uses behavioral data science to protect enterprises from novel, sophisticated email attacks undetectable by secure email gateways. It deploys to Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace in one click and delivers results immediately.

Apiiro

Apiiro is a Code Risk Platform™ that provides risk visibility with every change, from design to code to cloud. Apiiro gives a 360° view of security and compliance risks across applications, infrastructure and open-source code, developer experience, and business impact.

Axis Security Application Access Cloud

Axis Security Application Access Cloud introduces a new, and simple approach to app access. Built on a zero-trust approach, App Access Cloud enables use cases without the need for VPNs, VDIs, network changes, or agents on every device.

Cape Privacy

Cape Privacy is a global encrypted learning platform. It allows companies to collaborate on machine learning models without compromising proprietary or confidential data. Privacy is protected by default on Cape's platform as companies share data with external parties to enrich data models and increase business value.

Deduce

Deduce prevents account takeover, data leakage, and identity fraud. Powered by a comprehensive consumer data network of over 150,000 websites and over a billion daily authenticated user events, Deduce enables businesses to harness the collective power of identity-based threat intelligence.

Open Raven

Open Raven is a cloud native data platform aimed at restoring visibility and control of data lakes and warehouses. Purpose built for security and cloud teams, Open Raven makes data governance activities such as inventory and classification straightforward while automating security tasks like preventing data leaks and meeting compliance objectives.

Satori

Satori is a DataSecOps company that provides data access, security, and privacy for the modern data infrastructure. Satori's Universal Data Access Service enables companies to embrace DataOps and streamline access to data while automating entitlements, classification, and security.

Strata

Strata provides identity orchestration for distributed, multi-cloud identity. The Maverics Platform enables enterprises to unify on-premises and cloud-based authentication and access systems for consistent identity management in multi-cloud environments. Strata is led by the co-authors of SAML.

Wabbi

Wabbi delivers scalable application security infrastructure for DevOps teams so enterprises no longer have to decide between agility or security.

Wiz

Wiz helps organizations secure their cloud infrastructure at scale. Founded by the same team that founded Adallom and led Microsoft's Cloud Security Group, Wiz provides security teams with the simplicity, visibility, and risk insights they need to stay one step ahead of their business.

"The cybersecurity industry needs disruptive, new ideas to continue being resilient against the latest threats," said Linda Gray Martin, Vice President, RSA Conference. "Once again, we look forward to bringing together the industry's boldest thinkers to innovate, collaborate, and ultimately change the industry for the better. The impact of the RSAC Innovation Sandbox Contest has always extended far beyond the Conference stage and this new class of finalists will certainly hold true to that tradition."

The contest kicks off on May 19 at 9:20 AM PT and winners will be announced at 10:45 AM PT that same day. For more information regarding RSA Conference 2021, taking place as a virtual experience, visit www.rsaconference.com/usa.

