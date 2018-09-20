RSA National's New Commercial, Airside Cargo Terminal Takes Off to Drive UAE's Soaring Aviation and Logistics Industries

Dubai is within an eight-hour flight of two thirds of the world cementing its strong position to lead the global logistics industry and help fulfil the UAE's aviation and logistics vision for 2045 with RSA National playing an integral role. Its location on the Dubai Logistics Corridor linking DWC to Jebel Ali port reinforces its commitment to a multimodal approach for customers but through one single supplier. As an Authorized Economic Operator and with Dubai Police and Customs situated on-site, customers will experience faster clearances and inspection prioritization for a smoother transaction.

RSA National specializes in innovative and tech forward solutions for the retail, ecommerce, and perishables sectors, as well as government and humanitarian programs. All sectors are growing in this region due to its continued reliance on imported perishables and goods; the increased adoption of ecommerce; and the impact of preparing for, and running, Expo 2020 and other major events. The company has successfully completed 13,000 sq. m of built up area, and has the ability to scale up within its 56,000 sq. m footprint in DWC, in line with the growing demand forecast.

HE Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority said: "Today we are delighted to celebrate the inauguration of RSA National's air cargo terminal at DWC. The RSA National air cargo terminal is an impressive and welcomed development and supports Dubai's efforts to remain at the forefront of aviation and logistics globally."

Abhishek Ajay Shah, Co-Founder and Group CEO of RSA Global said: "RSA Global is a home-grown brand and we have been inspired by the UAE leadership's vision to build the aviation capital of the world. We believe the launch of RSA National's flagship air-cargo terminal is a game changer for the UAE's aviation and logistics industry to claim the number one spot. We have designed this smart facility to deliver innovative multimodal, tech-forward supply chain solutions and plan to expand as the region's demands grow. The sky's the limit.

"We are honored to celebrate this moment in the presence of HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports and all our distinguished guests."

Jacob Matthew, President – ME and Pac Rim and Board Member, National said: "The completion of the first phase of the first commercial cargo terminal at DWC is an important step for RSA National in the context of the UAE aviation industry, a vital driving force of the country's economic diversification plan. Non-oil sectors such as manufacturing, aviation and logistics are important contributors to the GDP with a contribution expected to account for nearly 90% of the economy by 2025. The cargo industry itself is witnessing major developments and recently recorded robust growth. Innovation in the transport industry is important, and as logistics providers with our own aircraft fleet, we constantly strive to improve efficiency around the movement of goods and also customer service."

Paul Griffiths, CEO Dubai Airports said: "We have witnessed impressive freight growth at DWC since it first opened in 2010. The airport has quickly ascended the global rankings for international freight volumes and is now ranked in the top 20. We have achieved this by developing and implementing leading-edge customer centric processes, technology and infrastructure. RSA National's innovative and tech forward mindset is fully aligned with this approach and we are honored to celebrate this great achievement with them today."

About RSA National

RSA National is a multimodal supply chain solution provider, with ground breaking professional services focusing on flexibility, compliance and speed. The company is a joint venture between tech forward 3rd party logistics provider RSA Global and international freighter operator, boutique freight forwarding and logistic experts National Air Cargo. With fully compliant, world-class facilities and leading in-house technology capabilities, RSA National is poised to provide best-in-class contract logistics, cold chain, international freight, transportation, ecommerce, chemical handling and logistics, and on-site logistic solutions to its customers. These solutions serve the air transport, retail, pharmaceutical, perishable industries, defense and many more industries. RSA National's air cargo terminal is situated in Dubai South between Al Maktoum International Airport and Jebel Ali sea port maximizing ease of access to its customers.

About RSA Global:

RSA Global is a multinational tech forward third-party logistics provider based in Dubai, with international alliances that help extend its reach to every corner of the world. The member companies under RSA Global include RSA Logistics, RSA-TALKE, RSA Cold Chain, RSA National and Meesan Logistics. RSA Global offers storage and 360-degree supply chain solutions, including distribution, transportation, and international freight. RSA Global's clients hail from a diverse portfolio of industries that include automotive, power generation, petrochemicals & chemicals, and food & beverage. RSA further deploys its expertise by offering on-site logistics to companies that operate their own warehouses – bringing sophisticated and tailor-made people, process and technology solutions to the client's doorstep. The company's headquarters are strategically located between Jebel Ali Port and Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai South, providing the ideal infrastructure for its transportation, distribution and international freight service offerings. RSA's innovative solutions and high-tech value-added services ensure a personalized service like no other for its customers. For more information, please visit www.rsa-global.com

About National Air Cargo:

National Air Cargo is the world's leading freight solutions provider with an integrated global network delivering airfreight faster and more reliably. Established in 1990, the global reach of National Air Cargo is maintained via strategically located offices around the world centered by the U.S. headquarters in Orlando, Florida, with further quality centers located in Germany, Japan, Malaysia, the Netherlands, and the United Arab Emirates. Offering bespoke airlift operations with various modelled aircraft and payload options ranging from four to 250 tons, National Air Cargo is a specialist in sea-to-air multimodal transportation and supply chain solutions, as well as offering international passenger charters within the Middle East. National has a fleet of 2 B747-400BCF's and 2 B757-200's.

For more information, please visit www.GoNational.com

SOURCE National Air Cargo

