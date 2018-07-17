RSA Security Promotes Nigel Ng To Vice President of International Sales

BEDFORD, Mass., Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RSA, a global cybersecurity leader delivering Business-Driven Security™ solutions to help organizations manage digital risk, appoints Nigel Ng as Vice President of International Sales. In addition to his current role leading Asia-Pacific and Japan (APJ), where he drives business growth and leads high-visibility wins, he adds responsibility for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

"Nigel has a strong track record growing RSA's international business, and his business acumen will be instrumental in helping our customers implement a unified, phased approach to managing digital risk with integrated visibility, insights and actions," said Ted Kamionek, Senior Vice President, Global Sales, RSA. "His customer-centric and engaging leadership style will help accelerate our go-to-market strategy to better serve our customers and partners."

A proven sales leader, Ng will build and expand the company's international business helping customers accelerate business growth while undergoing a digital transformation. One of his first objectives is hiring a leader for the Middle East, Turkey and Africa (META) to drive digital transformation in RSAs key verticals and for its government clients, while deepening strategic alliances with partners.

"RSA is focused on delivering security solutions our customers need to embrace risk, so they can reinvent and disrupt the industries in which they compete," said Nigel Ng, Vice President, International Sales, RSA. "I'm excited to be given this opportunity to lead the international Sales organization and to work with our strategic partners to enable our customers to play to win."

Ng has held various executive roles with increasing responsibility during his 18-year tenure with RSA. Prior, he worked for Computer Associates and Westpac Banking Corporation, among others.

