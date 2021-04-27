RSC Solutions launches inclusive leadership conference headlined by Harvard Business School Professor Frances Frei

ROCKLEIGH, N.J., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RSC Solutions , a leading provider of talent management and business solutions, today announced the launch of its Future Readiness conference , a program designed to prepare leaders for a rapidly changing future.

The inaugural event, held May 19-21, will feature three dynamic Harvard Business School professors and best-selling authors, Frances Frei, Tsedal Neeley, and Karim Lakhani. Throughout the live and interactive sessions, participants and professors will explore the intersection – and sometimes the collision – of technology, leadership, diversity, inclusion, and change.

"Winning today means accelerating at the speed of innovation. The last year's events have created a new world that warrants a new approach to resonate in today's landscape. RSC is excited to partner with three expert Harvard Business School professors to explore the future of leadership," Mark Arzoomanian, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of RSC Solutions, said. "The Future Readiness conference is built for leaders who want to be prepared for today while building both the mindset and the skill set to ride the wave of tomorrow."

Day 1, hosted by Harvard Business School Professor of Technology and Operations Management Frances Frei , will focus on future leadership. Professor Frei will share an intuitive framework for building (and rebuilding) high levels of trust while examining a leadership mindset that's "not about you." In addition, participants will learn how future-ready organizations are building trust by investing in diversity and prioritizing inclusion as an urgent, achievable goal.

"After a year of remote work, we need intuitive, actionable ways to rebuild our organizations from the ground up," Frances Frei, Professor of Technology and Operations Management at Harvard Business School, said. "Future Readiness was built to give leaders the tools to empower leadership, rebuild trust, and create inclusive teams and cultures."

Karim R. Lakhani , Professor of Business Administration at the Harvard Business School, specializes in technology management, innovation, digital transformation, and artificial intelligence (AI). His session on the conference's second day will center on competing in the age of AI, where attendees will learn about navigating digital opportunities and risks as well as driving increasing returns on scale, scope, and learning.

Tsedal Neeley , Professor of Business Administration at the Harvard Business School, will lead the third day's session, focusing on adopting a digital mindset. Session attendees will learn how to set their teams up for success in a digital ecosystem and continue their own journey towards future readiness.

