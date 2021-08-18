RSG Group Announces New Concept Fitness Club 'HEIMAT'

Reimagining what it means to live well, HEIMAT will offer a private, yet inclusive, community and dynamic destination centered around a universal feeling of "home" that nourishes, invigorates, and inspires through every sensory touchpoint.

HEIMAT's unique combination of stunning interiors, advanced equipment and technology, highly skilled instructors, and variety of diverse fitness options creates a space for the wellness and culturally conscious to work, play and simply 'be'.

"We are very excited to be opening the first HEIMAT destination in Los Angeles. Everything about the club – from the innovative fitness offerings to the bespoke culinary and cultural programming – has been designed to deliver unforgettable personal and meaningful experiences. We cannot wait to welcome our first members into our home." – Ed Bell, Managing Director

Spanning across 75,000 square feet and over five floors, HEIMAT Los Angeles will be cleverly housed in a converted industrial building, sitting at the intersection of the historic Hollywood and the exuberant West Hollywood neighborhoods.

In addition to its fitness offering, HEIMAT Los Angeles will also see a calendar of programming events spanning across industries, the entire penthouse floor as coworking and event space, a wellness spa with exclusive products and treatments as well as a public-facing restaurant with a distinctive culinary concept helmed by an award-winning chef. Furthermore, the club's expansive rooftop will see a lounge pool, jacuzzi, and outdoor bar with panoramic views across the city.

For more information about HEIMAT and HEIMAT Memberships, please visit: www.heimat.com and www.instagram.com/heimatclub .

Address: HEIMAT, 960 N La Brea Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038.

ABOUT RSG GROUP

With more than 6.4 million customers across gyms, studio spaces and digital services, RSG Group is the global leader in fitness and lifestyle. RSG Group's future-oriented portfolio comprises of 17 strong and innovative brands including Gold's Gym, McFIT, the JOHN REED Family (JOHN REED Fitness Music Club, JOHN REED Women's Club, JOHN & JANE'S, THE REED), High5, CYBEROBICS, Qi², McFIT MODELS, and PEARL Management. In addition, international management agency TIGERPOOL leads selected designers and artists to success, from fashion label MARCELL VON BERLIN to street art collective, RON MILLER. Across the board, RSG Group's concepts consistently set new benchmarks and provide momentum well beyond the areas of fitness, lifestyle, and design as it strives to continually develop new areas of activity.

PRESS INQUIRIES

[email protected]

PURPLE LA

9255 Sunset Blvd, Suite 920

West Hollywood

CA 90069

+1 (424) 284 3232

www.purplepr.com

SOURCE RSG Group

Related Links

http://www.heimat.com

