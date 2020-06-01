RSIP Vision Supports the CVPR Conference for the Fifth Consecutive Year with the CVPR Daily Magazine

CVPR is an annual meeting covering every aspect of computer vision and pattern recognition, machine learning, and artificial intelligence. Since the 2016 conference in Las Vegas, RSIP Vision has provided attendees with a daily magazine, CVPR Daily, packed full of highlights from the previous day and enticing previews of events to come.

CVPR Daily not only benefits those in attendance at the conference, but the community at large through a program called "Feel at CVPR as if you were at CVPR", dedicated to scientists, scholars, and anyone with an interest in proceedings who could not attend in person.

This year, due to the ongoing global pandemic, CVPR 2020 will take place 14-19 June as a virtual event. Now more than ever, CVPR Daily is central to preserving components of the in-person attendee experience that everyone values.

"It is inspiring and a real honor to meet thousands of the top minds of our generation every year," declares Ralph Anzarouth, the editor of CVPR Daily. "At CVPR, we witness all the scientific progress that the field has to offer, presented to us by those who are making it happen. The logistics may be a little different, but this year's event looks set to be as fascinating as ever, and our CVPR Daily magazine will continue to distill the best of the best for our readers."

Event Producer Nicole Finn says: "The CVPR Daily magazine is always a highlight of the CVPR annual conference! We look forward to continuing the tradition - fostering the excitement and sharing ideas and attendees' contributions to the community through this publication."

Each year, CVPR Daily presents a host of exciting features and this year will be no exception. Readers can expect exclusive interviews with keynote speakers and senior professors; reviews and previews of oral and poster presentations; daily picks suggested by participants; and reports and news from workshops and tutorials.

Daily editions also regularly include interviews with "Women in Computer Vision" – female scientists sharing their work, career, experience and challenges with the community. There is a gender imbalance in the community, and this feature gives a voice to diverse role models who can serve as examples for younger scholars.

The daily magazine this year will be published on June 16, 17 and 18.

As well as CVPR Daily, RSIP Vision offers its parent publication, the renowned monthly magazine Computer Vision News, as a gift to the community. The July issue of Computer Vision News will include a BEST OF CVPR section, containing a selection of the top articles featured in CVPR Daily.

About CVPR 2020

CVPR is the premier annual computer vision and pattern recognition conference. With first-in-class technical content, a main program, tutorials, workshops, a leading-edge expo, and attended by more than 9,000 people annually, CVPR creates a one-of-a-kind opportunity for networking, recruiting, inspiration, and motivation.

CVPR 2020, originally scheduled to take place 14-19 June 2020 at the Washington State Convention Center in Seattle Washington, will now be a fully virtual event. Authors and presenters will virtually deliver presentations and engage in live Q&A with attendees.

For more information about CVPR 2020, the program, and how to participate virtually, visit http://cvpr2020.thecvf.com/.

About RSIP Vision

RSIP Vision is a global leader in artificial intelligence and computer vision technology. The company draws on a depth of knowledge and experience to provide customized development services, of sophisticated algorithms and deep learning technology, to the Healthcare companies.

RSIP Vision develops practical AI modules that ensure precision, reduce time to market, cut costs, and free the core R&D team staff for other endeavors, saving significant time and money and giving businesses a real edge over the competition. From research to customized algorithms development utilizing its diverse inhouse team of: Algorithm experts, computer science engineers, mathematics, physics, biomedical engineers, internal medical annotation team and inhouse radiologists.

RSIP Vision is headquartered in Jerusalem, with U.S. office in San Jose, CA. More information is available on the company website: https://www.rsipvision.com/

SOURCE RSIP Vision

Related Links

www.rsipvision.com

