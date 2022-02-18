LOS ANGELES, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RSL Speaker Systems announces its plans to release its new and improved Speedwoofer 10S MKII premium subwoofer. This is the first major update to the multi-award winning Speedwoofer 10S since its original release in 2016. The MKII will be available for sale on their factory direct website starting in March, 2022.

RSL Speakers Announces the Release of their New Speedwoofer 10S MKII

The new Speedwoofer MKII comes with a suite of updated features including an upgraded amplifier with 400 watts RMS and integrated DSP. An upgraded woofer to accommodate the increase in power and heat. Updated circuitry including RSL's exclusive extended dynamic range (XDR) with dual mode DSP. And an updated rear-vent tuned with compression guide technology to further reduce port noise from the increase in power.

The final release specifications of the new updated Speedwoofer 10S MKII are as follows:

SPECIFICATIONS

Frequency Response: MKII/LFE mode – 22-200 Hz ± 3db; with room gain ~18-200 Hz (varies – room size)

Woofer: 10" 400+ Watt rated, High-excursion FEA optimized design with Die-cast aluminum frame

Enclosure: Rear-vented Compression Guide™ port with Integrated cross-bracing and 1" thick baffle

XDR Series Amplifier:

400 watts RMS < 1% THD; 1020 watts peak

24dB/octave adjustable Low-pass filter (40-250Hz)

Continuously variable phase control (0-180°)

Signal to noise ratio: >85dB

Integrated 2.4GHz wireless receiver compatible with RSL AT-3 & AT-4 model transmitters

Selectable dual-mode DSP – LFE/Music

Intelligent class D amplifier topology with Integrated double-precision 56-bit, 50 MIPS DSP

Auto-ON Threshold: 3mV; Auto-OFF: 20 minutes (no signal); Stand-by power: ~0.5 watts

Power Input: Selectable 110/230VAC 50-60Hz switch

Low EMI design, CE & C-Tick compliant

Inputs: Line level RCA inputs and RCA pass-through outputs plus Speaker level binding post

Chassis ground screw

To learn more info about the new and improved Speedwoofer MKII please visit: https://rslspeakers.com/10s-mkii-coming-soon/

About RSL Speaker Systems

RSL Speaker Systems, also known as Rogersound Labs, started manufacturing and selling specialty loudspeakers in the early 1970's through its numerous Southern California retail locations. As the industry's original "Factory-Direct" speaker company, RSL continues this tradition today via its direct-to-consumer model, where its speakers are now available exclusively through their website rslspeakers.com. This factory-direct tradition offers an unmatched value proposition that includes free shipping and a free trial period without the expense of a "middle-man" associated with products sold through conventional retail distribution.

