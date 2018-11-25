RSNA 2018: Versatile portfolio for most diverse and individual imaging demands

CHICAGO and NUREMBERG, Germany, Nov. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- At this year's RSNA in Chicago, Ziehm Imaging underlines its strong commitment to set new technology standards. The innovation leader in mobile X-ray imaging showcases a broad variety of C-arms to provide suitable options for surgeons' different individual demands. The flag ship systems Ziehm Vision RFD 3D and Ziehm Vision RFD Hybrid Edition1, as well as the compact C-arm Ziehm Solo FD will be presented on the booth. All three systems are available in the CMOSline2 premium edition, the first complete CMOS portfolio in the market that ranges from compact mini C-arms to powerful high-end devices.

Excellent 3D imaging in diverse applications

Building on more than 12 years of experience in 3D imaging, the Ziehm Vision RFD 3D features cutting-edge CMOS technology, bundling 2D and 3D functionality for greater intraoperative control. This mobile C-arm is thus ideal for high-end orthopedic, trauma and spinal interventions as well as for highly specialized maxillofacial procedures. The mobile 3D C-arm provides different volume options to support individual imaging needs, whether it is for high-end pelvic or cochlear procedures. This enables maximized clinical capabilities in every surgery.

Cost saving mobile hybrid solution

The Ziehm Vision RFD Hybrid Edition is the first fully motorized mobile C-arm for the hybrid OR. The system is a space and cost saving alternative to fix installed systems for highly demanding cardiovascular procedures. Lower purchase and installation costs result in a faster return on investment. The powerful 25 kW monoblock generator and advanced cooling technologies guarantee higher performance levels. The Ziehm Vision RFD Hybrid Edition is a valuable contribution to any clinic's competitiveness as well as financial performance and helps shape a successful business.

Optimized process efficiency in the OR

The Ziehm Usability Concept3, a bundle of hardware and software features to improve communication and process efficiency, allows for increased ease of use in the OR. As a part of the Ziehm Usability Concept, the new Articulating Monitor Arm4 is on display in Chicago. It is mounted on the monitor cart and can be moved in several directions to provide the most ergonomic viewing angle for the clinician in diverse OR set-ups. Also on display and further adding to the efficiency in daily tasks, the Ziehm Solo FD ensures maximum flexibility even in small operating theaters. This C-arm is ideally suited for orthopedic, trauma and pain management procedures.

Improved features for minimized dose levels

Ziehm Imaging's SmartDose5 concept now comes in a further developed version with the latest Beam Filtration technology.6 This new dose reduction technique for an optimized X-ray spectrum is part of the enhanced CMOS imaging chain. The Beam Filtration technology enables an exceptional cut in skin entrance dose for all CMOSline systems. The SmartDose concept provides excellent image quality with a significantly lower dose, enabling enhanced patient care in all procedures.

High resolution imaging with CMOSline systems

CMOSline systems offer a CMOS detector and an enhanced CMOS imaging chain from generator to detector. Based on the tried-and-true flat-panel detector, the CMOSline enables superior image quality by showing significantly more detail. It offers greater sensitivity, allowing for better resolution while minimizing dose levels. Furthermore, all CMOSline systems start automatically in Low Dose Mode.

About Ziehm Imaging

Founded in 1972, Ziehm Imaging has stood for the development, manufacturing and worldwide marketing of mobile X-ray-based imaging solutions for more than 45 years. Employing more than 500 people worldwide, the company is the recognized innovation leader in the mobile C-arm industry and a market leader in Germany and other European countries.

1 Ziehm Vision RFD Hybrid Edition represents a group of optional hardware and software that creates an option package on the device named Ziehm Vision RFD.

2 CMOSline represents a system configuration that is based on a Ziehm Imaging CMOS flat-panel detector.

3 The Ziehm Usability Concept includes a variety of different hardware and software features. Due to regulatory reasons the availability of each feature may vary. Please contact your local Ziehm Imaging partner for detailed information.

4 The product mentioned herein is currently under development. Its future availability cannot be guaranteed.

5 The SmartDose concept includes all mentioned features. Due to regulatory reasons the availability of each feature may vary. Please contact your local Ziehm Imaging partner for detailed information.

6 The technology Beam Filtration reduces dose exposure for all CMOSline systems in comparison to conventional filtration techniques (status before September 2017). Data on File. Results may vary.

