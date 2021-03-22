RSS Annual Report Reflects a Year of Pandemic-Related Service Across India

BENGALURU, India, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), India's largest volunteer, non-governmental organization, has again answered the call to serve during the COVID-19 Pandemic. RSS provided the details of its response to the COVID-19 Pandemic in its annual report issued during its annual national meeting on March 19, 2021 at Bengaluru, India. Under the banner of its service department Rashtriya Seva Bharati, RSS made sure to take along various community organizations and reach out to the country and serve people. Over half a million RSS volunteers served at 92,656 towns in the country. RSS distributed food supplies to 7.3 million needy families and distributed food packets to 45 million people. RSS volunteers actively distributed over 9 million masks and donated more than 60,000 units of blood. RSS volunteers ensured that no section of Indian society was neglected, providing timely aid even to 250,000 nomadic people during this difficult period. In serving 250,000 migrant workers, RSS organized 1,778 food centers, 483 medical centers at various locations, and 935 help centers at bus and railway stations.

COVID-19 Relief Work by RSS Volunteers

During its annual meeting, the RSS national body passed a resolution recognizing the need for working together: "Bharat (India) stands as 'One' against Covid -19 Pandemic." This resolution recognized and put on record "the exemplary, collective and comprehensive response of Bharatiya society to the global pandemic Covid-19 and heartily appreciated the role played by every section of the society in containing the ill effects of the Pandemic."

In another resolution, the RSS national body appreciated the massive outreach and fundraising campaign for Shri Ram Temple's construction at Ayodhya. The Shri Ram Mandir campaign has been successful in expressing the emotion of unity of the country. Over two million volunteers reached out to 120 million citizens of the land in more than half a million cities and towns. RSS appreciated overwhelming public support from all the sections and sects of society and described the same as "unparalleled enthusiasm."

The RSS national body also elected Mr. Dattatreya Hosabale as its new General Secretary ("Sar-Karyavah"). Mr. Hosabale said, "Sangh (RSS) and Swayamsevaks (Volunteers) will work towards inculcating family values, support for environmental issues, and social harmony." Mr. Hosabale will be in charge of the organization's day-to-day work for the coming years.

RSS, as known as the "Ready for Selfless Service" organization, is India's largest all volunteer organization. Since its founding in 1925, RSS has developed hundreds of thousands of social workers who have contributed their skills and expertise in all walks of life through nearly 200,000 service projects and independent organizations.

