RSS Invigorates Appalachian Highlands' Economy and Entrepreneurs with New Franchise Headquarters and Business TV Show

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, May the 12th, bioPURE™ hosts a ribbon-cutting of its new training complex in Johnson City, Tennessee, with local dignitaries and business luminaries in attendance including Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy, Johnson City Mayor Jenny Brock, Town of Jonesborough Mayor Chuck Vest, and Gary Mabrey. bioPURE is a franchise launched by RSS (Retail Service Systems) under the leadership of RSS founder, Scott Andrew. During the event, RSS affiliated Rugged E TV Network will film interviews for its new TV show, The Local View, featuring local entrepreneurs, businesses, brands, restaurants, attractions, and the creative community enhancing the economy and quality of life in the Appalachian Highlands area.

The Local View is a TV show featuring highlights from the Appalachian Highlands. Rugged E TV

Retail Service Systems boasts two of the fastest-growing franchise models in the US, bioPURE and BoxDrop™, and ranks consistently as two of the fastest-growing companies according to Inc. Based in Johnson City, bioPURE provides a patented germ disinfection system that sanitizes homes, offices, warehouses, commercial venues, educational institutions, and medical establishments serving clients including Chick-Fil-A, Clemson University, and Primrose Schools. bioPURE is changing the standard of clean by incorporating technology into disinfection.

"When you use over the counter cleaners, you are not cleaning all areas including hard to reach and hidden areas. We use an electrostatic delivery system to sanitize nearly 100 percent of all surfaces," says Brandon Kinder, bioPURE President. The company's proprietary cleaning product is now listed with the EPA on its current list for disinfectants for use against SARs-CoV-2 (COVID 19). bioPURE's electrostatic delivery system can efficiently and effectively treat 300 square feet per minute.

"bioPURE enables top brands to get out in front of the superbug problem by taking sanitizing steps to alleviate growing concerns from customers about their health and wellbeing in public and private places and spaces. Our service becomes part of their marketing value proposition because bioPURE goes beyond surface cleaning to kill bacteria and viruses on hard surfaces," says Jim Wilson, bioPURE CEO.

"It's a service that is needed in the marketplace and the time is right for it. More importantly, it's a business model where a rugged entrepreneur can make that business work and provide a great service at am amazing value and that is really the heart of having a strong business model," says Scott Andrew.

After filming the bioPURE headquarters ribbon cutting, the Rugged E TV Network will spend the week in the Appalachian Highlands filming at various locations including Trek Bike Store, Charlotte's Florals, Azlinn Hope, Cootie Browns, Alley Kat, Reclaimed Inspired Goods, Tennessee Hills Whiskey, Mimi's Cookies N' Creamery, Birthplace of Country Music, Bays Mountain Park, the Downtown Yoga Center and the Carnegie Hotel. The Local View will feature Jana Angel, Lacey Douthat, Josh Mancuso, and Lee-Lee Williams as hosts that will take viewers on an incredible journey across the region.

The Rugged E TV Network also has a partnership with East Tennessee State University to create Rugged Buc Labs and generate on-the-job training for students. Chair of ETSU's Department of Media and Communication, Dr. Stephen Marshall, will oversee Rugged Buc Labs and its experiential learning opportunities for ETSU students that combine class, lab, and internship scenarios in real-life work projects. Students will learn and apply their talent in operating business projects involving RSS franchises, BoxDrop, and bioPURE. "I am so excited about Rugged Buc labs because it does something great for students and serves as an incredible talent pool for developing better digital and social media marketing and brand creation programs for RSS Rugged Entrepreneurs," says Scott Andrew, who founded the concept of "The Rugged Entrepreneur."

Dr. Marshall's program at East Tennessee State University is the first accredited university in America to offer a Digital Marketing Institute certified associate program. The Rugged Buc lab is a collaborative effort lead by Dr. Marshall and includes David Wilson, CMO of RSS and Liz Plummer, President of the Rugged E TV Network, a trio of genius-level marketing minds with the knowledge and experience to build brands and brand awareness by leveraging digital and social media strategies.

Scott Andrew founded Retail Service Systems to empower business owners through his two franchise models bioPURE and BoxDrop, a private-label mattress company disrupting the industry. Scott and his wife Daphene have owned and operated more than 20 businesses over the past two decades and channel all of their combined expertise and experience into developing "Rugged Entrepreneurs" nationwide with their patented training programs and proven franchise models.

