RSVP Required: CTV Confirms March 22 Premiere for New Unscripted Wedding Series, I DO, REDO Starring Jessica Mulroney

– Featuring 30-minute episodes, wedding expert and stylist Jessica Mulroney is joined by floral and event designer Caspar Haydar –

– The first-of-its-kind lifestyle series for CTV is set to join the network's spring schedule ahead of the upcoming wedding season –

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - As announced last night during its broadcast of the 92nd OSCARS®, CTV confirmed today that all-new unscripted and inspiring wedding and lifestyle series I DO, REDO – starring and executive produced by internationally acclaimed wedding expert and stylist Jessica Mulroney – is set to premiere on Sunday, March 22 at 7 p.m. ET/PT. I DO, REDO is the latest lifestyle series to join CTV's original programming slate.