RTA Continues Expansion To Eastland, Texas

With this acquisition, RTA continues to grow the RTA family across rural America. RTA is committed to narrowing the "Digital Divide" between rural and urban America by providing affordable modern gigFAST™ internet services and Internet of Things (IoT).

Richard Barron, President of TXOL Internet commented "We have to think about what our community needs will be 5 to 10 years from now. RTA's vision and resources will bring the connectivity to this area now and in the future. I am grateful to be part of the City of Eastland's and RTA's journey to become a connected city."

Today our lives depend on the internet for everything from entertainment to Telemedicine. With many rural communities competing for people who are moving away from urban areas, the pressure to provide the same level of broadband services they experienced in cities is on the rise.

Donald Workman, RTA's Chairman added "TXOL formed when there was no other internet provider in Eastland and now, we are excited to once again bring what Eastland deserves and needs for its future… RTA's gigFAST™ internet services."

About Rural Telecommunications of America, Inc. (RTA)

RTA's gigFAST NETWORK™ provides affordable internet connectivity to rural America; enabling residents to connect online for their entertainment, e-learning, telemedicine and telework. Visit us at https://www.rtatel.com

About TXOL Internet

TXOL is a Wireless Internet Service Provider located in Eastland, TX. http://www.txol.net

