RTA Furniture Market in the US - Research Report Highlights the Key Findings in the Area of Vendor Landscape, Key Market Segments, Regions, and Latest Trends and Drivers | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest RTA Furniture Market in the US research report by Technavio infers that rapid growth in urbanization is driving this market's growth. Resulting in the market growth of USD 2.56 billion from 2021 to 2026, this report extensively covers market segmentation by product (home and office) and distribution channel (offline and online). Read additional information about the market, Download our latest Sample Report Now.
The market is fragmented and it is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
- Ashcomm LLC
- AWA Cabinets and Countertops
- BESTAR Inc.
- Dorel Industries Inc.
- Euro Style Inc.
- Flexa4Dreams AS
- Home Reserve LLC
- Inter IKEA Holding BV
- Nitori Holdings Co. Ltd.
- Nova LifeStyle Inc.
- Sauder Woodworking Co.
- Simplicity Sofas Inc.
View more about the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings.
Key Market Segmentation
The RTA Furniture Market share growth in the US by the cloud-based segment will be significant during the forecast period.
- Product
- Home
- Office
- Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
The home segment's RTA furniture market share will expand significantly in the United States. In the home, RTA furniture can be found in living rooms, bedrooms, and other spaces. Aside from essential furniture, this type of furniture also includes decorative items. In addition, new styles and designs that take up the least amount of space while providing optimum comfort are in high demand.
Due to the creation of numerous startups, the country is also seeing a surge in the number of home offices. As a result, these factors are contributing to an increase in the use of RTA furniture in the house.
Latest Trends, Driving the RTA Furniture Market in the US
- Market Driver:
- One of the major factors driving the RTA furniture market in the United States is the increasing rise of urbanization. Megacities are fueling the construction of residential and commercial structures. Residential building residents are increasingly focusing on purchasing new and stylish furnishings to improve the beauty of their homes. As a result, the urban populace favors RTA furniture to traditional furniture. As a result, rising urbanization is boosting the ready-to-assemble (RTA) furniture market in the United States over the projection period.
- Market Challenge:
- One of the challenges impeding the growth of the RTA furniture market in the United States is raw material price volatility. Solid wood, medium-density fiberboard, particleboard, plastic, and adhesives are some of the most widely utilized raw materials. RTA furniture is made from a wide variety of wood species. However, one of the major issues faced by RTA furniture makers in the United States is the unpredictability of wood prices.
|
RTA Furniture Market Scope in the US
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.69%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$ 2.56 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
1.85
|
Regional analysis
|
US
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Ashcomm LLC, AWA Cabinets and Countertops, BESTAR Inc., Dorel Industries Inc., Euro Style Inc., Flexa4Dreams AS, Home Reserve LLC, Inter IKEA Holding BV, Nitori Holdings Co. Ltd., Nova LifeStyle Inc., Sauder Woodworking Co., Simplicity Sofas Inc., South Shore Industries Ltd., Tvilum AS, and Walmart Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
