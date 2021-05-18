RTA Outdoor Living and Coyote Outdoor Bring Margaret Josephs' Dream Outdoor Kitchen to Life

"I was scrambling to get everything done and my yard ready. But the one thing that wasn't a problem was my outdoor kitchen when you saw it there, from RTA and Coyote. They made everything so fabulous. From installation to delivery, zero frustration. They designed everything perfectly."

How Margaret Josephs of Bravo's RHONJ Got an Outdoor Kitchen Just in Time for the Season 11 Finale

Margaret Josephs, Real Housewives of New Jersey

Together, RTA and Coyote offer a complete, ready-to-assemble outdoor kitchen that installs in a few hours with basic tools. While the rising cost of building materials and construction delays have further complicated built-from-scratch options, RTA and Coyote are primed to meet the current high demand for outdoor kitchens—even for those with shorter timelines.

"It's our mission to help homeowners like Margaret host the moments that matter with no frustration or compromise," says RTA President, Josh Brown. "We're thrilled that Margaret is now equipped to enjoy grilling and gathering together with her guests—a longtime goal of hers," adds Coyote President, Jim Ginocchi.

For more information on Margaret's RTA outdoor kitchen, visit: https://rtaoutdoorliving.com/margaret-josephs/

About RTA Outdoor Living:

RTA manufactures ready-to-assemble outdoor kitchen kits in Cambridge City, IN, with administrative offices in Greenland, NH. The company serves homeowners across the continental US to provide a simplified alternative to traditional masonry. Visit rtaoutdoorliving.com for more information.

About Coyote Outdoor Living:

Founded in Dallas, TX, Coyote is an innovative company that specializes in the design, development, and production of high quality, all-stainless-steel grills and accessories, providing people with the tools to build the outdoor kitchen of their dreams. For more information, visit: www.coyoteoutdoor.com.

