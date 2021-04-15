RTG Leaders Contribute to Healthcare Compliance Manual

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty Trust Group (RTG) leaders had the unique opportunity to publish an article in the recently released Complete Healthcare Compliance Manual by the Health Care Compliance Association (HCCA). This all-in-one, comprehensive guide provides new and experienced compliance practitioners with guidance and insights on the fundamentals of program management, risk assessment, compliance training, auditing and monitoring, and much more.

"Healthcare organizations can't afford to let their compliance programs fall stagnant," says Gerry Zack, CEO, Society for Corporate Compliance and Ethics (SCCE) and HCCA. "Risks are continually changing, so compliance programs must continually evolve to keep pace. The Complete Healthcare Compliance Manual is an essential tool for compliance professionals, whether you're new to the profession or are a seasoned practitioner."

Contributing authors include Greg Gheen, CRE, CCIM, CPM; Michael Honeycutt, CRE, CCIM; and Goran Musinovic, J.D. "We are grateful to HCCA for giving us the opportunity to write a chapter on 'Contracts with Referral Sources: Real Estate Compliance' for this all-in-one healthcare compliance guide," says Musinovic. "Working with the HCCA team and being included with other thought leaders in the field was a pleasure and a privilege."

HCCA's Complete Healthcare Compliance Manual is a must-have for every healthcare compliance professional, offering guidance on the fundamentals of program management, risk assessment, compliance training, auditing and monitoring, and much more. The manual is now available to purchase online as a softcover print book, a one-year online subscription, as well as a print and online bundle. Visit www.hcca-info.org/chcm to purchase today.

About Realty Trust Group

Realty Trust Group, LLC ("RTG") is a real estate advisory and services firm offering a full spectrum of real estate services including advisory, development, transactions, operations and compliance.

Since 1998, RTG has helped hospitals, physician groups, and property owners navigate the rapidly changing industry with growth strategies that gain market leadership as well as enhance patient and physician experiences for better delivery of care. Our philosophy is to provide innovative solutions to the complex and challenging issues found in today's healthcare real estate market. These solutions include strategic campus and facility planning, portfolio optimization, portfolio monetization, project development, leasing, acquisition and disposition services, portfolio management, regulatory compliance and many other ideas and services. For more information about RTG and our innovative healthcare real estate services, visit www.realtytrustgroup.com, Facebook, LinkedIn, or call 865-521-0630.

