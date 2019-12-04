RTI International Makes Strategic Investment in BioIQ

ATLANTA, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BioIQ, a healthcare engagement and gap closure company, today announced that RTI International (RTI), a leading global research institute, is participating in a round of financing joined by existing investors Savitr Capital, HealthQuest Capital, and Arboretum Ventures. The $14 million financing comes on the heels of BioIQ reaching a major milestone on its journey to positively impact 100-million patient lives – its one millionth colorectal cancer (CRC) screening.

Funding will support BioIQ's continued growth, expanding technology platform, and its mission to help transform the U.S. healthcare system. As part of the relationship, RTI and BioIQ have the opportunity to align on initiatives to analyze the most effective avenues for engaging patients and closing care gaps at scale, outcomes that impact BioIQ's growing stable of national and regional health plan clients. Insights will be gleaned from BioIQ's unique knowledge of how members use and navigate emerging home and retail care delivery models to further best practices in healthcare quality and care gap closure. Leveraging AI and technology, BioIQ uses these insights to configure care at a personal level for an entire population, driving both clinical adherence and patient satisfaction.

"RTI's depth of scientific expertise and understanding of high-growth healthcare companies aligns perfectly with our mission to leverage insights on human behavior to help people understand their health risks and connect to personalized interventions," said Justin Bellante, CEO of BioIQ. "RTI is a great partner to help us advance how we can improve the health and lives of people every day."

"We are delighted to join the existing investors and help support the executive team of BioIQ as they advance their mission," said Matt Jenkins, vice president and head of corporate development at RTI. "BioIQ's approach to driving adoption of important testing and screenings by leveraging analytics and emerging consumer insights is well aligned with our focus on helping to improve population health through science-driven solutions."

About BioIQ

BioIQ is a healthcare engagement and health testing gap closure company that is redefining the way payers, employers, and consumers navigate and connect with the U.S. healthcare system. BioIQ leverages consumer analytics, real-time program intelligence, omnichannel personalized engagement strategies, and an extensive ecosystem of healthcare partners to provide a comprehensive view of individuals throughout their health journey and engage them to get testing and care that leads to healthier outcomes.

With more than a decade of healthcare industry experience and a first-of-its-kind health connectivity platform, BioIQ is uniquely positioned at the convergence of population health and the consumerization and retailization of healthcare to drive the shift to value-based care for payers and employers. Since 2005, BioIQ has launched thousands of successful health testing programs serving millions of participants. For more information, visit www.bioiq.com.

About RTI International

RTI International is an independent, nonprofit research institute dedicated to improving the human condition. Clients rely on us to answer questions that demand an objective and multidisciplinary approach—one that integrates expertise across the social and laboratory sciences, engineering, and international development. We believe in the promise of science, and we are inspired every day to deliver on that promise for the good of people, communities, and businesses around the world. For more information, visit www.rti.org.

