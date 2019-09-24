RTP's Corevist Earns 4th Inc. 5000 Win as Clients' Online Revenue Grows 163%

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Corevist, one of the most innovative tech companies in the Triangle Area, has been named to the Inc. 5000 for the fourth year in a row. The company has also been named #30 on the Inc. 5000 list of Top Companies in Raleigh, NC. In the year since Corevist's last Inc. 5000 win, the revenue which Corevist processes on behalf of clients has grown 163%.

Corevist occupies a unique space in the technology sector. With a managed ecommerce suite that integrates to SAP ERP out of the box, Corevist empowers manufacturers to do business online without burdening their existing IT resources. Founded in Raleigh in 2008, the company received an NC IDEA Grant that same year. Corevist now serves clients all over the world, with several in its own backyard, including Bioventus, an orthobiologics company headquartered in Durham; LORD Corporation, a diversified technology and manufacturing company based in Cary; and Bell and Howell, based in Durham, provider of comprehensive technology solutions in numerous verticals.

Since Corevist's last Inc. 5000 win in 2018, the company has processed over $1.86 billion in ecommerce orders on behalf of clients, up 163% from the previous year's figure of $707 million. Across all Corevist clients, the total number of transactions grew 28% in that period, while average order value increased 69% to $4,771.86.

Corevist itself is growing, too. After its fourth consecutive Inc. 5000 win, the company is projecting 30% growth for 2019 and has already posted 53% growth across the last 3 years.

To meet the increasing demand for its products and services, Corevist recently opened a wholly-owned subsidiary in Belarus, hiring in expert team members who previously worked with Corevist through an outsourcing relationship. The new subsidiary facilitates greater alignment between Corevist teams around the globe and ensures that everyone in the Corevist family is pursuing the company's mission and core values.

"This year's Inc. 5000 win is a real milestone for us," said Dr. Sam Bayer, Corevist Founder and CEO. "Only 1 in 13 companies makes the list four times. We're growing, our clients' ecommerce businesses are growing through our platform, and we're increasing our global footprint. I'm thrilled to see what the next year will bring for Corevist."

Corevist provides managed web channel solutions for enterprise-class companies. With no additional burden on clients' IT staff, Corevist empowers organizations to compete online yet retain the focus on their core business. Corevist is a global company with clients in the US, UK, EU, Canada, Africa, and Asia. For more information, call (919) 424-2120 or visit www.corevist.com .

