RTR Pilates California Fire Victim Fundraiser Event: December 1st

WASHINGTON, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Between now and December 15th RTR Pilates will be collecting donations to support victims of the California fires. When arriving for classes, RTR Pilates is asking for participants to bring with them a check written out to one of the foundations listed below or a gift card to Target, CVS, Walmart, Costco or a credit card gift card. Currently, financial donations are the best and RTR Pilates is asking for $25 donations, but any amount will do.

Tanya Edwards of RTR Pilates will be hosting two classes on Saturday, December 1st in the Potomac Studio at 2:15 & 3:15 PM in efforts to help victims of the California fires. Tanya's family has been directly affected by the fires in California. Tanya's brother David and sister-in-law Patty moved to Paradise, California in the mid-90's where they later had two children, Aric and Dominique. Tanya's brother, David, died suddenly in 2013, but his family continued to live in the area until they were recently evacuated from their home due to the raging fires. Thankfully, they have friends to stay with nearby while they await the news on their home. As of now, their house is still standing, but their places of employment are among the hundreds of businesses that have been burned down.

Any and all contributions are welcomed to assist families like Tanya's. If you prefer to make your contribution online, please see below a list of foundations you may donate to below.

North Valley Community Foundation is assisting the many community organizations serving evacuees and first responders. California Community Foundation Wildfire Relief Fund supports intermediate and long-term recovery efforts as well as mental health supports. Sierra Nevada Camp Fire Relief Fund to support the long-term rebuilding of Paradise, CA and assisting the communities that support the evacuees.

RTR Pilates hopes to see their membership in Potomac on Saturday, December 1st and thanks the community for their support!

For more information, please email info@RTRpilates.com

