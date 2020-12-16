RTRS invited into AXA XL Construction Ecosystem to help clients manage risk at point of impact

CHICAGO, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Real Time Risk Solutions , a leader in quality and safety management solutions for construction, commercial and industrial applications, has partnered with AXA XL, the P&C and specialty risk division of AXA, as part of an integrated digital platform that helps contractors manage and reduce risks on construction job sites.

AXA XL's Construction Ecosystem, the first of its kind, incorporates Real Time Risk Solutions and other innovative technologies to monitor and aggregate data and provide contractors, developers and owners with unique insights and risk management tools.

According to Gary Kaplan, president of AXA XL's North America Construction business, "The construction industry may have once been slow to adapt to technology, but that's changing, and we're excited to be an integral part of driving that change, helping give them easy access to tech solutions that can have big impact in reducing risk."

"In our Construction Ecosystem Tech Library, we've curated some of the industry's best-of-breed technologies to deliver the maximum impact to the market," said Rose Hall, Vice President, Head of Construction Innovation for AXA XL. "We chose Real Time Risk Solutions to help our clients streamline safety and quality reporting, collaborate to mitigate risk and identify trends across projects in real time."

By streamlining Quality and Safety reporting, Real Time Risk Solutions' integrated platform provides collaboration tools for contractors to manage internal teams and other contractors onsite driving insights on performance.

"We are excited about our new partnership with AXA XL and joining the Ecosystem. AXA XL is an outstanding company with terrific management," says Billy Welch, Chief Operating Officer of Real Time Risk Solutions. "We look forward to supporting AXA XL clients with our industry-leading safety and quality management platform."

About Real Time Risk Solutions (RTRS)

RTRS develops risk management platforms with advanced analytics to identify risk across any industry in real-time. Clients are able to use RTRS' mobile apps to capture risk data in the field. This data is then immediately brought into Executive Dashboards giving risk managers the ability to visualize risk exposure across the business while being able to drill-down to specific risk assets/hazards

