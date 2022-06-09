RTTx Extreme Series Vehicle Tents from Terrapod Adventure Systems

GAINESVILLE, Ga., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rugged, USA design meets off road adventure! RTTx Extreme Series vehicle rooftop tents by Terrapod Adventure Systems are here! Terrapod's expedition-grade RTTx vehicle tents are lightweight, all-weather, shelters built in the USA, for the virtually any vehicle the discerning adventure camping enthusiast drives.

Terrapod's RTTx XL Terrapod's RTTx SOLO

Featuring an easy-to-deploy, low-profile design, RTTx Extreme Series tents are offered in two sizes: The RTTx XL 3-person tent, and the exclusive, RTTx SOLO 1-person adventure tent. Each are manufactured with Terrapod's proprietary aluminum extrusion and composite panel-based system.

Terrapod RTTx roof top tents are available in a choice of three fabric colors and five rainfly color options to give customers a personalized touch.

Visit www.terrapod.com to learn more.

RTTx Specs:

XL Dimensions Closed: approx. 94" x 54" x 6.5" (w/ lid rack)

XL Dimensions Open: 94" x 54" x 54"

XL Sleeping area: 86.75" x 52.75"

XL Weight: 119 lbs / 130lbs (without / with lid rack)

SOLO Dimensions Closed: approx. 94" x 31" x 6.5" (w/ lid rack)

SOLO Dimensions Open: 94" x 31" x 54"

SOLO Sleeping area: 86.75" x 30"

SOLO Weight: 87 lbs (tent w/Lid rack)

Main fabric: 7 oz, 600D UV & puncture resistant polyester w/ waterproof PU coating

Rainfly – 3.9 oz. 300D polyester ripstop w/ waterproof PU coating

Side & bottom T-Slot style tracks for mounting accessories

Universal vehicle mounting

Telescopic ladder included

About Terrapod

Terrapod Adventure Systems' is a proud USA manufacturer located in Gainesville, GA. Terrapod believes in designing and manufacturing modern, lightweight, USA made camping equipment that is built to last.

