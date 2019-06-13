RTX Wheels to Participate in SEMA Show Third Year in a Row

"We're beyond pleased to be invited back to the SEMA Show for the third year in a row, and especially pleased to be featured in the Main Hall of Wheels and Tires for the second year in a row," said Patrick O'Hara, THIBERT's vice president of business development, public relations and marketing for North America. "I can't think of a better U.S. audience to introduce new wheel designs to."

The SEMA Show is the top automotive specialty products trade event in the world. It draws industry leaders and thinkers from around the globe. In addition, it provides participants with educational seminars, product demonstrations, special events, networking opportunities and more.

The 2019 show is set to take place in Las Vegas, Nov. 5-8, and will be held at the Convention Center, located at 3150 Paradise Rd.

Last year, more than 60,000 guests attended. And this year, the SEMA Show is predicted to display over 3,000 new products, with over 2,400 exhibiting companies.

RTX Wheels will be among the main companies displaying new products. They'll be introducing five new wheel designs to the U.S., including sleek new designs for luxury SUVs and sturdier designs for Jeeps and pickup trucks.

"The SEMA Show is a great place to introduce new wheels to the U.S. market," said O'Hara. "This year, we're rolling out wheels for luxury cars, like the Deutschman D01, as well as wheels for nearly any make and model of pickup truck, like the Panzer and the Baja."

The family-owned RTX Wheels was established in 2003 and initially sold only three different models of wheels. The company now works with designers to offer more than 150 different wheel options for every car and truck category through a network of more than 10,000 retailers.

RTX Wheels will be set up at Booth 45213 at this year's SEMA Show. For more information about RTX Wheels, visit www.rtxwheels.com or contact your local retailer.

About RTX Wheels

Founded in 2003, RTX Wheels, a division of THIBERT, is the leading manufacturer and distributor of automotive wheels in Canada and now offers its full line of more than 150 different models in the United States. Offering a wide selection, RTX Wheels covers all car and truck categories and delivers premium performance and reliability at affordable prices with a great warranty.

THIBERT has been Canada's leader in vehicle accessories distribution since 1976, with an extensive inventory of car and truck accessories, electronics, tools, alloy and steel wheels, recreational vehicle parts and accessories as well as hitches and trailer parts.

For more information, visit www.rthibert.com or www.rtxwheels.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

SOURCE RTX Wheels