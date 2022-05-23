Rubber Bonded Abrasive Market: 77% of Growth to Originate from APAC | By Material and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026

In-Scope:

Synthetic Rubber:

The rubber bonded abrasive market share growth by the synthetic rubber segment will be significant during the forecast period. The largest application of synthetic rubber bonded abrasives is in wheels for grinding carbides and ceramics. Rubber-bonded abrasive wheels are formed by selecting the abrasive grain, then sieving it, and kneading the grain into synthetic rubber. A vulcanizing agent such as sulfur is added, and then the mix is rolled between steel calendar rolls to form a sheet of the required thickness. These characteristics of synthetic rubber bonded abrasive is a major factor that drives its widespread use in several industries such as transport, oil and gas, steel and metal, electrical and electronics due to its high tensile strength, longevity, and high resistance to temperature.

Out-of-Scope:

Natural Rubber

Download sample to gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments

Highlights-

Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by Material (synthetic rubber and natural rubber) and Geography (APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa )

The report extensively covers market segmentation by Material (synthetic rubber and natural rubber) and Geography (APAC, , , , and and ) Key Companies- 3M Corp., Abrasives Manhattan SA, ARTIFEX Dr. Lohmann GmbH and Co. KG, atto Abrasives Ltd., Carborundum Universal Ltd., Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, CRATEX Manufacturing Co., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Lowton Abrasive Ltd., Marrose Abrasives, MISUMI Group Inc., PACER Industries Inc., PFERD Inc., SAK ABRASIVES Ltd., Schwarzhaupt GmbH and Co. KG, Super Abrasives, and Tyrolit Schleifmittelwerke Swarovski KG among others

3M Corp., Abrasives Manhattan SA, ARTIFEX Dr. Lohmann GmbH and Co. KG, atto Abrasives Ltd., Carborundum Universal Ltd., Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, CRATEX Manufacturing Co., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Lowton Abrasive Ltd., Marrose Abrasives, MISUMI Group Inc., PACER Industries Inc., PFERD Inc., SAK ABRASIVES Ltd., Schwarzhaupt GmbH and Co. KG, Super Abrasives, and Tyrolit Schleifmittelwerke Swarovski KG among others Driver- Increasing demand for rubber bonded abrasives in heavy industries to drive the market

Increasing demand for rubber bonded abrasives in heavy industries to drive the market Challenge- Machine parameter constraints to hamper the market growth

Download Sample: for more additional information about the Rubber Bonded Abrasive Market

Vendor Insights-

The rubber bonded abrasive market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as joining dominant and strong competitors through investments in R and D and continuous efforts to improve their product visibility to compete in the market.

3M Corp. - The company offers rubber bonded abrasives that are used for all applications and materials including quick change discs, flap wheels, cartridge rolls, fibre discs and non-woven wheels, brushes, flap discs, hand pads, belts and more to fit needs, under the brand name of 3M . Moreover, it is a public company headquartered in US. It is a global company generating $35,355 million in revenues and has around 95,000 employees. Its revenue from the global rubber bonded abrasive market contributes to its overall revenues along with its other offerings, but it is not a key revenue stream for the company.

Download Sample Report to find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings.

Learn More about Key Drivers & Challenges of the Market-

Rubber Bonded Abrasive Market Driver:

Increasing demand for rubber bonded abrasives in heavy industries:

Rubber bonded abrasives are utilized in heavy industry applications for unique needs that range from initial metal processing to finished product manufacturing. Rubber bonded abrasives are most commonly used in heavy industries. The global rubber bonded abrasive market is expanding with the emergence of new applications and technologies such as the abrasive belt grinding technique which is useful in shipbuilding, aerospace, mining, steel production industries. Several governments introduced schemes to promote the growth of heavy industries in their region. For instance, the "Make in India" scheme aims to attract huge investments in the manufacturing sector in India. Furthermore, according to the National Steel Policy 2017, the government of India has set a target to ramp up the crude steel production output to 300 million tons by 2030. Therefore, the introduction of such policies has the potential to drive the growth of the global rubber bonded abrasive market is driven by their expanding applications in heavy industries.

Rubber Bonded Abrasive Market Challenge:

Machine parameter constraints:

A wide range of industrial grinding operations and requirements need the use of different types of abrasive tools with accurately adjusted parameters. The appropriate selection of abrasive tool features is essential to meet the requirements and is a prerequisite for their smooth operation. The major parameters of loose abrasive machining, including lapping and polishing, are systematically viewed so that no error occurs during the operation. Every machine has different its own dimensions, and hence, it is difficult to design abrasives exclusively for each machine. Different loose abrasive processes require diverse treatment, such as the honing process, the lapping process, and the application of lubricants, to obtain the desired results. The obtained parameters are used to generate a basic data and information structure to achieve a knowledge warehouse system in finishing processes. Therefore, it is a restraining factor for the growth of the global rubber bonded abrasive market.

Download sample report to find additional information about various other market Drivers & Challenges

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Speak to our Analyst now! to take full advantage of every opportunity using competitive analysis created just for you.

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Liquid Polybutadiene Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The liquid polybutadiene market share is expected to increase by USD 964.95 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.35%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Sample Report

Insoluble Sulfur Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The insoluble sulfur market size is expected to grow by USD 100.33 million and record a CAGR of 2.26% during 2021-2025. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Sample Report

Rubber Bonded Abrasive Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.93% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 345.92 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.41 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 77% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Corp., Abrasives Manhattan SA, ARTIFEX Dr. Lohmann GmbH and Co. KG, atto Abrasives Ltd., Carborundum Universal Ltd., Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, CRATEX Manufacturing Co., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Lowton Abrasive Ltd., Marrose Abrasives, MISUMI Group Inc., PACER Industries Inc., PFERD Inc., SAK ABRASIVES Ltd., Schwarzhaupt GmbH and Co. KG, Super Abrasives, and Tyrolit Schleifmittelwerke Swarovski KG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Material



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Material

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Material - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Material - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Material

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Material



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Material

5.3 Synthetic rubber - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Synthetic rubber - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Synthetic rubber - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Synthetic rubber - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Synthetic rubber - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Natural rubber - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Natural rubber - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Natural rubber - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Natural rubber - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Natural rubber - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Material

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Material ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 3M Corp.

Corp. Exhibit 89: 3M Corp. - Overview

Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 90: 3M Corp. - Business segments

Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 91: 3M Corp. - Key news

Corp. - Key news

Exhibit 92: 3M Corp. - Key offerings

Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 93: 3M Corp. - Segment focus

10.4 Abrasives Manhattan SA

Exhibit 94: Abrasives Manhattan SA - Overview



Exhibit 95: Abrasives Manhattan SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 96: Abrasives Manhattan SA - Key offerings

10.5 atto Abrasives Ltd.

Exhibit 97: atto Abrasives Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 98: atto Abrasives Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: atto Abrasives Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 Carborundum Universal Ltd.

Exhibit 100: Carborundum Universal Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 101: Carborundum Universal Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 102: Carborundum Universal Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 103: Carborundum Universal Ltd. - Segment focus

10.7 Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA

Exhibit 104: Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA - Overview



Exhibit 105: Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA - Business segments



Exhibit 106: Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA - Key news



Exhibit 107: Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA - Segment focus

10.8 Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Exhibit 109: Illinois Tool Works Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 110: Illinois Tool Works Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 111: Illinois Tool Works Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: Illinois Tool Works Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 Marrose Abrasives

Exhibit 113: Marrose Abrasives - Overview



Exhibit 114: Marrose Abrasives - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Marrose Abrasives - Key offerings

10.10 PACER Industries Inc.

Exhibit 116: PACER Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 117: PACER Industries Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: PACER Industries Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 PFERD Inc.

Exhibit 119: PFERD Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: PFERD Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: PFERD Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 Tyrolit Schleifmittelwerke Swarovski KG

Exhibit 122: Tyrolit Schleifmittelwerke Swarovski KG - Overview



Exhibit 123: Tyrolit Schleifmittelwerke Swarovski KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Tyrolit Schleifmittelwerke Swarovski KG - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 125: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 126: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 127: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 128: Research methodology



Exhibit 129: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 130: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 131: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio