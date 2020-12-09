Rubber Gloves Market Size to Reach Revenues of around USD 58 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global rubber gloves market report.

The global rubber gloves market expected to grow at a CAGR of over 13% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The natural segment accounted for over 34% of the total revenue share in 2020 and it was fueled by high demand for dexterity, puncture, and chemical resistance. Brands like Kossan and Hartalega are highly concentrated in nitrile segment where the global consumption is expected to reach over 275 billion pieces by 2026. The powder free forms are the future of rubber gloves industry that are backed up by supportive government regulations and sustainability goals and initiatives. Non-medical segment is expected to account for around 57% of the revenue share by 2026 with promising applications in food, chemical, and pharma industries. The presence of talented surgeons, affordable costs, and other insurance incentives are driving the medical tourism and surgical gloves market in Brazil , Argentina , Costa Rica and Singapore . North America is expected to grow over 9% in terms of volume consumption following the rise in per capita consumption during the pandemic in 2020. Japan is expected to generate an incremental revenue of USD 1.7 billion by 2026 owing to the aging population, lucrative demand in automotive, and cleanroom segments.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by type, end-user, category, form, distribution, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 25 other vendors

Rubber Gloves Market – Segmentation

Despite losing a share to the nitrile segment, the natural rubber gloves segment accounted for over 40% of the total volume in 2020. North America is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period, anticipating an incremental growth of over 37 billion units.

is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period, anticipating an incremental growth of over 37 billion units. The powdered glove segment is highly influenced by safety and environmental regulations. Owing to the side effects, which include allergies, irritations, dermatitis, and other skin problems, the use of powdered ones has declined significantly. The development of polymer-coating technology and powderless alternatives has affected the sale of the segment.

Disposable gloves are fundamental in medical and healthcare institutions; however, reusable gloves' toughness and durability are increasing their application in industrial activities. The impact of COVID-19 has accelerated the production of disposable gloves significantly across the world.

Rubber Gloves Market by Type

Natural

Synthetic

Nitrile



PVC



Neoprene



Butyl



Others

Rubber Gloves Market by Form

Powdered

Powder Free

Rubber Gloves Market by Category

Disposable

Reusable

Rubber Gloves Market by End-user

Medical

Surgical



Examination

Non-medical

Food



Chemical



Industrial



Pharmaceutical





Manufacturing and Construction





Automotive





Oil & Gas





Commercial and Others

Rubber Gloves Market by Distribution

Physical Stores

Online Stores

Rubber Gloves Market – Dynamics

Nitrile gloves are more reliable and ideal for a range of applications. Furthermore, advances and the design of industrial-grade and medical-grade nitrile gloves have led to the dominance and momentum of the segment over the last five years. Latex-free gloves are used in the healthcare and foodservice industry to improve productivity and will drive the market for nitrile gloves in the future. With growing consideration for the environmental impact of latex or vinyl gloves, the scope for nitrile gloves has surged owing to their comparatively harmless effects on the ecosystem. The preference for nitrile gloves has compelled vendors to meet and counter the demand. For instance, brands such as Hartalega predict that the demand for nitrile gloves will surge during the forecast period. With the new commission of plant 7 by mid-2020, all new plants including 5, 6, and 7 are expected to add 12 billion units.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Onset in Pandemic Diseases

Growth in Cleanroom Technology

Concern Towards Personal Hygiene

Growing Medical and Surgical Applications

Rubber Gloves Market – Geography

North America is a major consumer of rubber gloves, and its market is undoubtedly driven and lead by the US, where per capita consumption of gloves in the country is way ahead with 218 units. The onset of COVID-19 further made the country realize the potential for gloves and stocked-up medical supplies to tackle similar outbreaks in the coming years. The region has some of the most rigorous safety practices, which is driving demand across various sectors. With more and more domestic vendors and profitable relationships with players in Malaysia and Europe, the surge in demand will empower the region to sustain itself as the market leader throughout the forecast period.

By Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Belgium



Nordic

APAC

China



Japan



South Korea



Australia



India



Thailand



Singapore



Malaysia



Indonesia



Vietnam

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia



UAE



South Africa

Major Vendors

Top Glove Corporation Bhd

Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd

Hartalega Holdings Berhad

Rubberex

Ansell

Other Prominent Vendors

Kimberly-Clark

Kanam Latex Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Unigloves (UK) Limited.

AMMEX

Supermax Corporation Berhad

The Glove Company

Cardinal Health

Molnlycke Health Care AB

Dynarex Corporation

Medline Industries Inc.

SAS Safety Corp

Showa

Venom Steel

Adenna LLC

Winmed Sdn Bhd

MedPride

Infitec Inc.

Superior Gloves

Reflexx S.p.A Unipersonale

Protective Industrial Products Inc.

T. Arista Latindo

Guardian Manufacturing

Mapa Professional

Granberg AS

Renco Corporation

