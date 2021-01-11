Rubber Gloves Market Size Worth $22.1 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 14.7%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global rubber gloves market size is expected to reach USD 22.1 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 14.7% from 2020 to 2027. Rising government expenditures towards the healthcare industry across countries including Germany, Italy, India, Australia, and the U.K., is expected to drive the market over the forecasted period.

Key suggestions from the report:

Natural rubber accounted for 41.2% of the global revenue share in 2019, on account of wide usage in medical and food and beverage industries, and useful properties including high elasticity and chemical resistance

The disposable product segment is estimated to witness a CAGR of 15.1% from 2020 to 2027, owing to its less cost and single use property that prevents transmission of pathogens from one patient to another during testing operations

The powder-free type segment is estimated to witness a CAGR of 15.8% from 2020 to 2027, as they are ideal to be used in wet conditions and due to presence of strict mandates towards usage of powdered gloves, as they can cause skin allergies

Europe accounted for revenue share of 34.8% in 2019, owing to high adoption rate in heavy duty industries, to prevent hand injuries and infection, and high demand in countries such as Italy , Ukraine , France , and Croatia , due to COVID-19 outbreak

Strategies adopted by market participants include supply chain development, collaborations, value chain integration, and distribution network expansion to gain a competitive edge in the market

The market is driven by rising adoption in industries such as automotive, oil and gas, construction, cleanroom, metal and machinery, and chemicals to prevent injuries at workplaces. This can be attributed to the presence of stringent regulations in various countries towards workers safety, such as Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), and high costs associated with workplace hazards.

The demand for rubber gloves is expected to rise, with growing concentration of industry players associated with the food and beverages industry, such as bakeries, packaged foods, and restaurants, towards making their products free from direct touch. This can be attributed to growing consumers awareness towards hygiene level of foods, and prevent infections caused due to spoilage, and mishandling of foods.

The global outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 has resulted in increase in the demand for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), such as gloves, masks, face shields, and gowns. Governments across various countries across the world are collaborating with rubber gloves manufacturers, to maintain proper supply in the market, and prevent further transmission of the virus.

Grand View Research has segmented the global rubber gloves market on the basis of material, product, type, distribution channel, end use, and region:

Rubber Gloves Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Natural Rubber/Latex



Nitrile



Neoprene



Others

Rubber Gloves Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Powdered



Powder Free

Rubber Gloves Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Disposable



Durable

Rubber Gloves Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Online



Physical

Rubber Gloves End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Medical & Healthcare



Automotive



Oil & Gas



Food & Beverage



Metal & Machinery



Chemical & Petrochemical



Pharmaceutical



Cleanroom



Others

Rubber Gloves Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



The U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





Italy





U.K.





Russia





France





Spain



Asia Pacific



China





India





Thailand





Malaysia





Indonesia





South Korea





Australia





Japan



Central & South America



Brazil





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

&

UAE





Saudi Arabia





South Africa

List of Key Players of Rubber Gloves Market

Ansell Ltd.



Top Glove Corporation Bhd



Hartalega Holdings Berhad



Unigloves (UK) Limited



The Glove Company



MAPA Professional

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.