Rubbermaid FreshWorks Containers Named In Time's 2018 Best Inventions

Meant specifically to preserve certain types of produce kept on the countertop, the FreshWorks® Countertop Food Storage Containers help families minimize the amount of wasted produce in their homes, and ultimately save them money and extra trips to the grocery store. The containers feature the FreshVent® Lid Technology, which regulates the flow of gases in and out of the container, allowing for optimal moisture levels. The containers' design also incorporates an elevated base to keep produce away from moisture and promote proper airflow to prevent spoilage.

"We launched the FreshWorks Food Storage Containers to help families keep produce fresher for longer, and we're thrilled that TIME has recognized our new FreshWorks Countertop series as one of the top inventions of the year," said Ryan Hall, marketing director for Rubbermaid. "Food waste is a major issue for consumers, and we hope that the FreshWorks Food Storage Containers will help prevent wasted produce and save people money along the way."

After successfully launching Rubbermaid® FreshWorks® Food Storage Containers for refrigerated produce in 2016, the brand expanded the line this year to help preserve certain types of produce meant for the countertop. The new FreshWorks® Countertop Food Storage Containers are available now at Bed Bath & Beyond, Walmart and Meijer. For more information, please visit http://www.rubbermaid.com/en-US/fresh-works and follow @Rubbermaid on Facebook and Instagram.

