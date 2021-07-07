Rubenstein Public Relations Names New Senior Vice President of Entertainment

NEW YORK, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rubenstein Public Relations (RPR), a leading full-service communications agency, announced today the merger of its high-profile entertainment division with Big Machine Agency, co-founded by Entertainment Veteran Brad Taylor. Taylor will serve as Senior Vice President of Entertainment at RPR.

Taylor will draw upon his broad experience in music, fashion, and celebrity relations to help expand RPR's entertainment division, utilizing his extensive media and talent relationships on behalf of RPR clients.

For the past 20 years, Taylor was the co-founder and CEO of Big Machine Agency alongside his wife Leslie Kellner Taylor. Together they built a global public relations and social media company with offices in New York City and London. There, Taylor used outside-the-box campaigns to bring Big Machine's star-studded roster of clients, to the next level of their careers. Clients have included Stephen Baldwin, Janice Dickinson, Michael Lohan, Trey Songz, Salt-N-Pepa and others.

"We're very pleased to welcome Brad Taylor to our growing team," said Richard Rubenstein, President of RPR. "Brad has long been a tireless advocate for his clients. His rich network and background will help us leverage our capabilities into new arenas."

"This came at a time personally where I felt I was prepared to pivot in a new strategic direction, be part of the RPR team, and collaborate with Richard Rubenstein, one of the most iconic publicists in NYC. I am excited to apply my spin on things at RPR," says Taylor.

