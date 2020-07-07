Rubenstein Public Relations Opens Its Midtown Headquarters On First Day Of State Announced Phase 3 New York City Reopening

NEW YORK, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rubenstein Public Relations, a leading, full-service New York-based communications agency, announced the reopening of its Midtown Headquarters located at 1301 Avenue of the Americas, following over a three month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On March 18, the company began working remotely, continuing to fully service all domestic and international clients during the several months of the New York City commercial office building lockdown.

Richard Rubenstein, President, Rubenstein Public Relations, said, "We are pleased to reopen our offices and are committed to the recovery of the greatest city in the world. We have now transitioned from months of a tech-based 'work from home' network, back to our workspace. This return to the office will certainly amplify creative collaboration among our team members. We have also maximized the use of our physical space to provide each of our practitioners with a safe, healthy and comfortable work environment."

Prior to New York City's Phase 3 reopening, which went into effect July 6th, the Rubenstein Public Relations management team reorganized the company's office space to be in full compliance with all federal, state and local mandates, including social distancing, PPE, sanitation, as well as CDC, NYS and OSHA guidelines.

About Rubenstein Public Relations:

Rubenstein Public Relations is a leading full-service agency based in New York that produces high-profile communications campaigns through branding and messaging, media relations, creative content, and business development. Our comprehensive strategy, savvy media expertise, and proactive approach shapes and markets a brand's core attributes to generate meaningful results for clients. Rubenstein Public Relations represent some of the world's most prominent names in the real estate, business, luxury lifestyle, entertainment, technology, healthcare, and non-profit sectors (http://www.rubensteinpr.com).

SOURCE Rubenstein PR

Related Links

http://www.rubensteinpr.com

