Rubenstein Public Relations Selected For The 2021 Forbes List Of America's Best PR Agencies

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rubenstein Public Relations has been selected for the inaugural Forbes list of America's Best PR Agencies 2021 and earned a five-star rating. The prestigious designation, which is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., analyzed over 5,000 firms to develop a list of the nation's top 200 agencies. Participants were asked to submit their recommendations according to specializations, sectors, and experiences. Peers and customers participated in the independent survey through mailings and an online access panel.

Rubenstein Public Relations' five-star rating placed the agency in the top 1% of all United States public relations firms in the survey. Winners were chosen by over 12,700 public relations industry experts and 20,500 customers who provided their preference by nominating a public relations agency and then assigning a rating based on their performance. The companies which exceeded the median score, including Rubenstein Public Relations, received a five-star rating.