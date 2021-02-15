Rubert Jose Figueredo Michelangelli's new book "Volver a empezar" shares a migrant's challenging years of pursuing success

Our life is full of plans, but we must always keep in mind that the route is very changeable, and that unexpected reversal of the rudder in the trajectory, reengineering of personal projects and in general, trying to get up before a fall, on many occasions can wear us out and weaken us as a person, because it involves facing resistance to the unknown, letting go of attachments and even winning the battle against stress or depression.

This work is the experience of a Venezuelan migrant who has to leave his loved ones, goods, and temporarily withdraw from the exercise of his profession as an engineer-businessman, to dedicate himself to various trades such as cleaner, kitchen assistant, food delivery person and sports coach in a first world country like the USA.

The idea is not to try to describe a manual on how to carry out a successful migration, but rather to show through stories the strategies that the author used to face the obstacles that were presented to him on a playing field with different rules. So, if you suffered the breakdown of a love relationship, this book is for you! If you are grieving for having lost your job, this book is for you! If sadness invades your soul for having failed a subject in your university, this book is for you! Any situation that distresses you for not having obtained the expected results preserves the essence of what is exposed here. We are in this together and surrendering is not an option, take these anecdotes as examples that even when they called us the third strike we will always have a next at-bat, if they gave us a knock out, life will give us revenge, in short, there will always be the opportunity to optimistically write the beginning of a new chapter that will be titled: Start Over.

Published by Page Publishing, Rubert Jose Figueredo Michelangelli's compelling tale is shared to inspire many people who find themselves in similar situations. Being a migrant is not easy and in this manuscript, readers will witness how one was able to overcome the challenges and the several low moments in life.

