Rubicon and Meritage Group Purchase Downtown Nashville Class A Office Building

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rubicon Equities, a Nashville based real estate investment firm, and Meritage Group LP, a private investment firm, announced the acquisition of Capitol View Plaza, a Class A Office building located at 1 Lifeway Plaza in downtown Nashville's Gulch neighborhood.

Capitol View Plaza was built in 2017 with best-in-class building amenities, versatile and efficient floor plates, and an award-winning design. The former Lifeway Headquarters property is located within the 32-acre Capitol View master planned community, offering tenants a walkable live-work-play experience as well as immediate access to downtown Nashville.

This is the third investment for Rubicon and Meritage in downtown Nashville.

"Capitol View Plaza is exceptionally well designed and constructed, built to the highest standard as only an owner-occupant would. The asset is already drawing significant tenant interest, as it is one of the only true Class A move-in-ready options available in the dynamic Gulch neighborhood", said Gabriel Coltea, Rubicon's managing partner.

"We are pleased to announce the closing of Capitol View Plaza and a continuation of Meritage's investment in downtown Nashville. Nashville is a rapidly growing market with favorable demographics and diverse economic drivers, and this investment is consistent with Meritage's strategy of investing opportunistically in strategically located urban assets with the potential for long-term value-creation", said Jared Halperin, a Managing Director at Meritage who leads the firm's real estate investment strategy.

David Atchison and Brian Casey of Colliers International represented the seller in the transaction. Stream Realty and Sandeema Co. are enlisted to market the building for lease.

About Rubicon

Rubicon Equities is a Nashville-based real estate investment and development firm with over $500 million of assets under management. Rubicon's investment activities are opportunity-driven, irreplaceable acquisition and development projects in strategic infill locations.

About Meritage Group LP

Meritage is a fundamentally-oriented investment firm with assets under management in excess of $11 billion as of December 31, 2020. Meritage invests in public and private equity, credit, and real estate. The firm has approximately 50 employees in offices located in Greenwich, New York City, and San Francisco.

Source:

Rubicon Equities

Contact: Gabriel Coltea

[email protected]

SOURCE Rubicon Equities

Related Links

https://www.rbnequities.com/

