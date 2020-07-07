Rubicon Minerals Announces Name Change to Battle North Gold Corporation and Other Updates

TORONTO, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Rubicon Minerals Corporation (TSX: RMX) (OTCQX: RBYCF) ("Rubicon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has now completed its corporate name change to Battle North Gold Corporation ("Battle North" or the "Company") to better reflect the Company's culture of perseverance, determination, tenacity and resilience, as part of the Northern Ontario community of Red Lake. We believe the new name provides a fresh perspective on the Company's significant accomplishments in recent years and its renewed long-term potential. The Company has also changed the name of its flagship project in the prolific Red Lake gold mining district to the Bateman Gold Project (the "Project"), formerly known as the "Phoenix Gold Project".

The new corporate name is effective immediately; however, the Company will begin trading on the TSX under its new name and new ticker symbol – BNAU – on or about July 9, 2020, with a new CUSIP 07160B106 and ISIN CA07160B1067. The Company expects to begin trading under its new name on the OTCQX at or about the same time, and under a new ticker symbol later this month, until which time the Company will continue to trade under the current OTCQX symbol (RBYCF). The website address has been changed to www.battlenorthgold.com. Any visitors to our current website address and any communication to our current electronic mail addresses will be redirected accordingly.

Battle North Gold: A New Perspective on a Canadian Gold Developer

Battle North CEO George Ogilvie, P.Eng., states, "This is the dawn of a new era for Battle North Gold, its shareholders and stakeholders. We believe the new name provides a fresh look at the Company's potential to create value. Fueled by our perseverance and determination, we have significantly de-risked and advanced our shovel-ready Bateman Gold Project in Red Lake. We are now just months away from the completion of the Feasibility Study for the Project, the results of which, we believe, are highly anticipated and closely watched by our investors and the many that follow the Company. This will be the maiden Feasibility Study (which will include Proven and Probable Mineral Reserve estimates) for the Bateman Gold Project and is a significant milestone warranting the re-branding of the Company."

"In addition, we are pleased with the progress of our multi-faceted exploration programs. We have completed more than 8,000 metres of orientated drilling at the Bateman Gold Project since the data cut-off date of the NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate in January, targeting the conversion of the Inferred Mineral Resource estimates at depth into the Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource categories at the F2 Gold Zone. We have also commenced infill drilling at the McFinley and Pen Zones, both of which are within 550 metres from the Bateman Gold Project existing infrastructure, including a production shaft and a permitted milling facility. All of our current exploration programs are designed with the intent to add incremental mill feed to our operational 1,800-tonne-per-day, state-of-the-art mill facility. We expect to release the details of our exploration results in the coming weeks."

"We plan to review the data with respect to our 28,000-hectare regional land package in Red Lake with the goal of initiating a regional exploration campaign in the near future."

About Battle North Gold Corporation

Battle North Gold is a Canadian gold mine developer led by an accomplished management team with successful underground gold mine operations, finance, and capital markets experience. Battle North owns the significantly de-risked and shovel-ready Bateman Gold Project, located in the renowned Red Lake gold district in Ontario, Canada and controls the second largest and strategic exploration ground in the district. Battle North also owns a large gold exploration land package on the Long Canyon gold trend near the Nevada-Utah border in the United States. Battle North's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the OTCQX markets. For more information, please visit our website at www.battlenorthgold.com.

BATTLE NORTH GOLD CORPORATION

George Ogilvie, P.Eng.

President, CEO, and Director

