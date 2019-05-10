Rubicon Organics Announces Upcoming Participation at Canaccord Genuity and Cowen Cannabis Conferences

VANCOUVER, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Rubicon Organics Inc. (CSE:ROMJ) (OTCQX:ROMJF) ("Rubicon Organics" or the "Company") a super-premium, organic cannabis producer with operations in Canada, Washington and California, is pleased to announce its participation at select upcoming capital markets conferences.

Canaccord Genuity 3rd Annual Cannabis Conference, New York, NY:

May 14th, 2019 : Jesse McConnell , Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, to present to investors and attend one-on-one meetings.

Cowen's Toronto Cannabis Summit, Toronto, ON

May 22 nd, 2019: Jesse McConnell , Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, to participate in a panel discussion regarding "Clean Cultivation" and attend one-on-one meetings. Rubicon Organics to participate in product expo.

For anyone interested in arranging a one-on-one meeting at the events should contact the banks representative or the Company's investor relations.

ABOUT RUBICON ORGANICS INC.

Rubicon Organics Inc. ("Rubicon Organics" or the "Company) (CSE:ROMJ) (OTCQX:ROMJF) is a Licensed Producer focused on building super-premium organic cannabis brands* with operations in Canada, Washington and California. Rubicon Organics' flagship Canadian facility is a 125,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art hybrid greenhouse with industry leading LED lighting and is located on a 20-acre property in Delta, British Columbia. The Company's Washington facility is a newly constructed, 40,000 sq. ft. hybrid greenhouse and extraction facility. Rubicon Organics has commenced production in both facilities with a combined Phase I capacity of 15,500 kg per year, including 4,500 kg leased to a Washington State licensed operator applying Rubicon Organics' proprietary organic cultivation methods*. The Company also owns two award-winning U.S. cannabis brands: 1964 Supply Co.TM in California and Doctor & Crook Co.TM in Washington.

* Organic certification pending from FVOPA

SOURCE Rubicon Organics