Rubicon Organics Commences EU-GMP Certification Process

VANCOUVER, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Rubicon Organics Inc. (CSE:ROMJ) (OTCQX:ROMJF) ("Rubicon Organics" or the "Company") a super-premium, organic cannabis producer with operations in Canada, Washington and California, is proud to announce that its 125,000 sq. ft. licensed facility in Delta, B.C. (the "BC Facility") has commenced preparation for its European Union - Good Manufacturing Practices ("EU-GMP") certification. The EU-GMP certification is given to companies who demonstrate a high degree of precision and consistency in their manufacturing procedures, and is a requirement for the import of medical cannabis products into the European market.

Working with Q&C, GMP consultants who have extensive experience across cannabis and international pharmaceutical industries, the BC Facility recently completed a trial audit as the first step in ensuring the correct controls and compliance are in place for European sales.

"We expect access to EU-GMP certified organic cannabis will be a game changer for medical markets both locally and internationally," said Jesse McConnell, Co-Founder and CEO of Rubicon Organics. "With Q&C supporting our process, we look forward to providing access to our extensive genetics and top-tier terpene profiles around the world."

Achieving the required EU-GMP certification will further enhance Rubicon Organics' reputation as a leading organic producer providing global access to pharmaceutical grade organic cannabis.

Rubicon Organics anticipates the first harvest at its BC Facility in Q2 2019.

ABOUT RUBICON ORGANICS INC.

Rubicon Organics Inc. ("Rubicon Organics" or the "Company) (CSE:ROMJ) (OTCQX:ROMJF) is a Licensed Producer focused on building super-premium organic cannabis brands* with operations in Canada, Washington and California. Rubicon Organics' flagship Canadian facility is a 125,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art hybrid greenhouse with industry leading LED lighting and is located on a 20-acre property in Delta, British Columbia. The Company's Washington facility is a newly constructed, 40,000 sq. ft. hybrid greenhouse and extraction facility. Rubicon Organics has commenced production in both facilities with a combined Phase I capacity of 15,500 kg per year, including 4,500 kg leased to a Washington State licensed operator applying Rubicon Organics' proprietary organic cultivation methods*. The Company also owns two award-winning U.S. cannabis brands: 1964 Supply Co.TM in California and Doctor & Crook Co.TM in Washington.

* Organic certification pending from FVOPA

