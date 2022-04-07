Rubidium Market - 70% of Growth to Originate from North America | Driven by Diversified Applications of Rubidium | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver - The key factors driving the global rubidium industry growth is the diversified applications of rubidium . Rubidium carbonate (Rb2CO3) is used as an additive to such types of specialty glass, where it reduces electrical conductivity and improves stability and durability. Moreover, a rubidium-cesium-antimony coating is commonly applied to the photo-cathodes of photo-multiplier tubes that are used in radiation detection devices, medical imaging equipment, and night vision devices. In addition, specialty glass, which constitutes the leading market for rubidium, is used in fiber-optic telecommunication systems and night vision devices. Thus, the growing use of rubidium is expected to further enhance the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Market Challenges - The key challenge to the global rubidium industry growth is the high cost of rubidium. Its rarity in part is attributed to there being few applications that require or use rubidium as an important raw material. It has a solitary extra electron in its outer shell, which means that it will hungrily pair up with almost any other element and form an especially strong bond. The market price of 99.75% Rb2CO3, which is the most widely used rubidium chemical, is around USD 57 for 10 grams (i.e., USD 5,700 per kilogram). This is considered to be much higher when compared to the price of lithium or potassium carbonate. Such factors are expected to be a major challenge for the growth of the market during the forecast years.

Segmentation Analysis

The rubidium market report is segmented by Application (Specialty glass, Electronics, Biomedical Research, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The rubidium market share growth in the specialty glass segment will be significant during the forecast period. Specialty glass is used in fiber-optic telecommunication systems and night vision devices. Rubidium carbonate (Rb2CO3) is used as an additive in such specialty glass to reduce electrical conductivity, which improves stability and durability in fiber-optic telecommunication networks. Such factors will support the segment growth in the coming years.

Some Companies Mentioned

The rubidium market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as an increase in R&D activities to compete in the market.

American Elements



Ganfeng Lithium Co. Ltd.



Inorganic Ventures Inc.



International Lithium Corp.



LANHIT



Lepidico



Lithium Australia NL



Merck KGaA



Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd.



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Rubidium Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.07% Market growth 2022-2026 669.29 units Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 3.87 Performing market contribution North America at 70% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled American Elements, Ganfeng Lithium Co. Ltd., Inorganic Ventures Inc., International Lithium Corp., LANHIT, Lepidico, Lithium Australia NL, Merck KGaA, Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

Exhibit 03: Key Finding 3

Exhibit 04: Key Finding 5

Exhibit 05: Key Finding 6

Exhibit 06: Key Finding 7

Exhibit 07: Key Finding 8

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 08: Parent market

Exhibit 09: Market characteristics

Exhibit 10: Value chain analysis

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Outbound logistics

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 Support activities

2.2.7 Innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 (units)

Exhibit 14: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 21: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 23: Comparison by Application

5.3 Specialty glass - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 24: Specialty glass - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (units)

Exhibit 25: Specialty glass - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26: Electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (units)

Exhibit 27: Electronics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Biomedical research - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Biomedical research - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (units)

Exhibit 29: Biomedical research - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 30: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (units)

Exhibit 31: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 32: Market opportunity by Application

6. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

6.1 Overview

Exhibit 33: Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 34: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 35: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (units)

Exhibit 37: North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 38: Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (units)

Exhibit 39: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (units)

Exhibit 41: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (units)

Exhibit 43: South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (units)

Exhibit 45: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 46: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 47: Market opportunity by geography (units)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Diversified applications of cesium

8.1.2 Growing use of rubidium in biomedical applications

8.1.3 Applications in specialty glass products

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 High cost of rubidium

8.2.2 Lower availability of rubidium

8.2.3 Availability of substitutes

Exhibit 48: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Strategic alliances

8.3.2 Use of rubidium to manufacture photovoltaic cells

8.3.3 Growing R&D activities in the electronics industry

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Competitive scenario

9.2 Overview

Exhibit 49: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 50: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 51: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 52: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 53: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 American Elements

Exhibit 54: American Elements - Overview

Exhibit 55: American Elements - Product and service

Exhibit 56: American Elements - Key offerings

10.4 Ganfeng Lithium Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 57: Ganfeng Lithium Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 58: Ganfeng Lithium Co. Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 59: Ganfeng Lithium Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 60: Ganfeng Lithium Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.5 Inorganic Ventures Inc.

Exhibit 61: Inorganic Ventures Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 62: Inorganic Ventures Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 63: Inorganic Ventures Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 International Lithium Corp.

Exhibit 64: International Lithium Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 65: International Lithium Corp. - Product and service

Exhibit 66: International Lithium Corp. - Key offerings

10.7 LANHIT

Exhibit 67: LANHIT - Overview

Exhibit 68: LANHIT - Product and service

Exhibit 69: LANHIT - Key offerings

10.8 Lepidico

Exhibit 70: Lepidico - Overview

Exhibit 71: Lepidico - Business segments

Exhibit 72: Lepidico - Key offerings

Exhibit 73: Lepidico - Segment focus

10.9 Lithium Australia NL

Exhibit 74: Lithium Australia NL - Overview

Exhibit 75: Lithium Australia NL - Product and service

Exhibit 76: Lithium Australia NL - Key offerings

10.10 Merck KGaA

Exhibit 77: Merck KGaA - Overview

Exhibit 78: Merck KGaA - Business segments

Exhibit 79: Merck KGaA - Key offerings

Exhibit 80: Merck KGaA - Segment focus

10.11 Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 81: Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 82: Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 83: Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Exhibit 84: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 85: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 86: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 87: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Segment focus

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 88: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 89: Research Methodology

Exhibit 90: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 91: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 92: List of abbreviations

